The spring election is less than one week away and when voters hit the booths April 5, 2022, they will see candidate names for various elections.
The Amery Board of Education has two members up for re-election, Dale Johnson and Chelsea Whitley, both are vying to return to their seats. Joining them on the ballot are Joe Vierkandt and Stephanie Jansen. Keith Anderson, Char Glenna and Erin Hosking are not up for re-election and will hold their seats.
There will also be two School District of Amery referendum questions on ballots. The first referendum question seeks community approval for $35 million to address district-wide maintenance needs. The second referendum question seeks community approval for $8.5 million to improve safety and security at the elementary school and to provide additional space for elementary classrooms and early childhood education.
In the City of Amery, one name sits in the spot for Mayor; Chad Leonard. Paul Isakson has decided his current term will be his last. Leonard has filed Non-Candidacy for his current Alderperson seat in District 1 in order to run for Mayor.
Eric Elkin is running for Alderman At Large. Sarah Flanum currently holds an Alderperson At Large seat and this spring will run for District 2. This leaves two vacancies on the council; The other Alderperson At Large seat (any district in the city) and District 1 Alderperson. If there are no write-ins for the vacancies, the Mayor would appoint someone to fill those and the council would have to approve the appointments. Tim Strohbusch and Rick Van Blaricom are not up for re-election and will hold their seats.
The Polk County Board of Supervisors saw three filing Non-Candidacy, including District 12’s Fran Duncanson, which represents the City of Amery. District 7’s Mike Prichard and District 15’s Joe Demulling have also decided not to return.
Due to redistricting, some candidates are running for a different District than they once represented.
The following is the breakdown of candidates by District for the Polk County Board of Supervisors:
1-Brad Olson (Incumbent), Michael D. Noreen
2-Doug Route (Incumbent)
3-Lisa Doerr, Steve Warndahl (Incumbent)
4-Chris Nelson (Incumbent), Ryan Wood
5-Tracy LaBlanc (Incumbent)
6-Mike Rust, Dan Ruck (Incumbent)
7-Barbara McAfee
8-Sharon Kelly (Incumbent), Nancy Beck
9-Kim O’Connell (Incumbent)
10-Tom Maganfici, Amy Middleton (Incumbent)
11-Jay Luke (Incumbent)
12-Denise L’Allier-Pray
13-Russ Arcand (Incumbent)
14-Christopher J. (CJ) Simones, Jon Bratt
15-John Bonneprise
