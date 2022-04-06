The 2022 Spring Election brings several changes to Amery and the surrounding area. Joe Vierkandt is the newest member of the School District of Amery Board of Education and Chad Leonard has become the 20th official Mayor of the City of Amery.
School Board
Amery
In a race that saw four people vying for two seats, Incumbent Dale Johnson came out on top, followed by Vierkandt. Coming in Third was Incumbent Chelsea Whitley. Coming in Fourth was Stephanie Jansen.
Both referendum questions, the $35M and the $8.5M passed.
Clear Lake
The Spring Primary saw the names of Jay Kirk and Matt Elsmore on the April 5, 2022 ballot, vying for one available spot. Elsmore will be the newest member of the Clear Lake School Board. The Clear Lake referendum also passed.
Clayton
Voters voted against the Clayton referendum and Jacob Fall took the one available seat on the Board of Education over Tim Becker Sr.
City of Amery
Running unopposed, Leonard was crowned the new Mayor of Amery. Sarah Flanum and Eric Elkin, also running unopposed, kept seats on the Amery City Council. There are also two open seats on the council, which saw no one running.
Polk County
The fifteen seats on the Polk County Board of Supervisors saw results as follows:
District 1, Incumbent Brad Olson won over Michael Noreen.
District 2, Incumbent Doug Route, unopposed.
District 3, Incumbent Steve Warndahl won over Lisa Doerr.
District 4, Ryan Wood won over Incumbent Chris Nelson.
District 5, Incumbent Tracy LaBlanc, unopposed.
District 6, Incumbent Dan Ruck won over Mike Rust.
District 7, Barbara McAfee, unopposed.
District 8, Incumbent Sharon Kelly won over Nancy Beck.
District 9, Incumbent Kim O’Connell, unopposed.
District 10, Incumbent Amy Middleton won over Tom Magnafici.
District 11, Incumbent Jay Luke, unopposed.
District 12, Denise L’Allier-Pray, unopposed.
District 13, Incumbent Russ Arcand, unopposed.
District 14, CJ Simones won over Jon Bratt
District 15, Incumbent John Bonneprise, unopposed.
