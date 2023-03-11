Prepare to lose an hour of sleep this weekend, but no worries; you will gain it back in November. Daylight Saving Time (DST) will begin at 2a.m. Sunday, March 12 and end at 2a.m. Sunday, November 5.

DST was first established during World War I as a way to conserve fuel for war industries. The law was repealed soon after WWI ended, only to be re-established by Congress during World War II for energy consumption.

