Industrial parks attract innovative businesses, leading to both more jobs and a larger tax base. Work continues on Amery’s newest industrial park south of town. The layout of the project was discussed at the most recent meeting of the Amery City Council.
Erik Henningsgard of the SEH firm spoke to the council concerning a 20 acre parcel and the Certified Survey Map (CSM) to put in the road and the breaking down of the property into three lots.
The lot sizes consist of 11.5, 3.8 and 3.3. This is needed to have the right of way to put in the public utilities from the road. This could be broken down into smaller lots as developments come in and we can suit to fit,” said Henningsgard.
The council unanimously approved the CSM.
Henningsgard said there were easements needing to be obtained to put utilities on the property. In doing so, it was realized there had not been easements obtained on an existing lift station sanitary sewer. Henningsgard said he was unsure of how that had happened, but said it was a good time to make sure all of the easements needed existed. He said when they were going through the design with other utilities (gas, electric, communications) a 10 feet easement outside of the right away that exists was asked for, which is typical.
The council approved all of the South Industrial Park easements unanimously.
A Soldier’s Field feasibility study was also approved.
As another SEH project, Henningsgard spoke again and said the company would have soil borings done, look at water/sewer that is available and general development options as far as suitability for the site.
The estimated cost of have having the study done is $15,000. Henningsgard said that was with an estimate of about $5,000 on the boring and they would seek proposals from multiple firms.
Mayor Paul Isakson asked, “Will this tell us if it is buildable or what parts are buildable?”
Henningsgard said, “A big interest of people coming in and looking at it is swell warnings and the report that is done by that geotechnical thing to tell what is there and then based on what is there, what do you have to do to put in a building.”
Council member Eric Elkin asked,” Because of its proximity to the lake and almost at the water table-if it’s not there, are there any DNR concerns or anything like that?”
“Well there’s concerns but I don’t think it renders it unbuildable,” replied Henningsgard. He said ground water is likely very close, which they would find out in the borings. He said, “That adds some difficulty and with difficulty cost to development, but then you will know what is there and what has to be done.”
Isakson said two or three summers ago former Public Works Director Bones McCarty dug a six-foot-hole in the middle of the former football field at the location and to his surprise it did not fill up with water.
Isakson said Amery Economic Development said there was an interested party inquiring about putting housing at the location.
Council member Rick Van Blaricom asked if Economic Development had been petitioned for half of the cost of a feasibility study?
Council member Tim Strohbusch said he had mentioned that option, but it had never been determined they would ask for half the costs.
Council member Chad Leonard said, “If it’s for sale, we need to assess what can be done with it now.”
With that it was approved unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.