As work on Amery’s newest industrial park area pushes forward, discussion over the listing of available lots took place at the most recent meeting of the Amery City Council.
City Administrator Patty Bjorklund said she had received an opinion of value from Cary Eastvold of Amery’s Compass Realty office. After looking at comparables, he priced an acre lot at $52,500. An exact number of lots and sizes have not yet been determined.
Bjorklund gave the recommendation of having Compass list the property. “We would go in different markets and have more exposure,” she said.
Council member Sarah Flanum asked if this was the City’s realtor of choice?
Council member and newly elected Mayor, Chad Leonard pointed out there is more than one realtor in town. Flanum said that is why she asked the question.
Bjorklund asked, “Do you want me to go out and talk to others to see what they say?”
Outgoing Mayor Paul Isakson said Compass had given them values on all of the city’s listed properties and had done preliminary work for the South Industrial Park, as a free service. “There’s some value in that,” said Isakson.
He felt if another company was looked at, they should re-evaluate the prices, but that no decision had to be made that evening.
Council member Tim Strohbusch said, “I think the sooner we get these lots out there and the knowledge out there that they are for sale, the better.”
The council agreed with Strohbusch and voted unanimously to hire Compass.
