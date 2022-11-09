While Governor Tony Evers has been declared the victor in yesterday’s election, many other races are still too close to call. Democrat Evers currently has 1,355,409 votes compared to Republican Tim Michels’
1,265,846.
Locally, Republican Gae Magnafici will serve another term in the State Assembly, representing District 28. She defeated Democrat Patty Schachtner, with votes currently at 16,494 vs. 9,900.
Republican Tom Tiffany currently sees 209,269 votes compared to 128,879 for Democrat Richard Ausman in the U.S. House District 7.
Amery Alumnus Chanz Green will now represent the 74th Assembly District. Green flips WI 74th Assembly District red for first time in 35 years.
Green currently resides in Grand View. He defeated John Adams (D), earning about 52 percent of the vote.
Green will replace democrat Rep. Beth Meyers, who served Ashland, Bayfield, Iron, and Price counties, along with portions of Douglas and Sawyer counties since 2014.
In a news release, the former Amery resident said, ““Thank you, Northern Wisconsin, for the outpouring of trust and support. For months, I have traveled the district and heard from friends and neighbors about the issues important to them and their families. I spoke with single mothers struggling to cope with rising energy prices, I sat with small business owners trying to manage out-of-control inflation, and I listened to workers who were putting in more hours for smaller paychecks. Tonight, they all voted for a change – a change from the failed policies that have hurt our economy and harmed our communities. I am truly honored and humbled to be their next state representative down in Madison. I cannot wait to get to work for ALL the constituents of the 74th AD.”
