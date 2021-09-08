The 2021 Amery Fall Festival medallion has been found. This year it was found by Wilson, a pup who was visiting the Amery Dog Park. Wilson's owner, Jeff Johnson, couldn't quite figure out what Wilson was digging at, until he saw it was the medallion!
Just a reminder the Amery Fall Festival will take place September 16-19, 2021.
