The Amery Snowmobile Club is tasked with providing safe trails in and out of Amery. The simplicity of this mission statement is somewhat deceptive, with season after season of unpredictable weather, inevitable equipment failure, and unique trail reroutes. Despite these challenges, 2023 is shaping up to be a great year for local sledding. Past club presidents Doug Johnson and Josh Nicholas, as well as current president Phil Martinson, discussed the past, present and future of the sport.
Doug Johnson served in the Army for 26 years, spent eight years as president of the Amery Snowmobile Club, four years as president for the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs (AWSC), and currently serves as the Snowmobile Representative for the State Trails Council. He provides counsel in directing funds across the state and has exceptional knowledge into the inner workings of statewide snowmobile analytics.
Josh Nicholas attended his first club meeting in 2001, immediately noticing the seniority of his peers. “The average age of the people that are doing the work right now is probably 50.” Despite their youthful enthusiasm, the club’s need for younger help was prevalent. “People are getting older, more burnt out.” Nicholas worked diligently to pick up work wherever he could, eventually working his way into becoming president of the club.
Nicholas served three two-year terms as president before convincing Phil Martinson to take over in March of 2022. Martinson arrived at presidency with distinct insight into the club. He attended monthly meetings and was responsible for coordinating many trail maintenance efforts and events. He also represents the club during monthly meetings of the Polk County Snowmobile Council. Despite extensive knowledge and passion for the craft, Martinson’s decision to become president was mostly encouraged by Nicholas. “I more so did it to help Josh because he’d been in that role for a while.”
Nicholas explained that an increase in local housing over the years has presented the club with new challenges. “Back when the club was formed, there were probably 20 landowners. Now we’re over 80 landowners for about 46 miles of trail. It’s a tough ratio.” Reroutes have been one of the club’s biggest challenges in the past and will likely be one of its most prominent obstacles in the future. “The challenge coming in is how to keep the trail out of a ditch.” The club strives to keep landowners happy, offering annual gift certificates for their accommodation. “We try to give back what we can.”
Johnson also reported that the Amery area has had a unique problem with vandalism and defacement of trail signs, specifically stop signs. “This is very, very, very hazardous. They’ve been painted on, tipped over, thrown off into the woods. Some have just plain disappeared.” This issue has yet to escalate into any reported crashes but could likely result in serious injuries if not for the constant attention of riders and club members. Johnson urged riders to be mindful of their surroundings at all times and respect the trail signage.
Martinson explained that the club’s work is completely volunteer. “We’re not making any money off of it. We love the sport, and it’s fun to get out and enjoy the environment.” Although club membership has increased over the years, the number of consistently active volunteers has been relatively stagnant. Around 10-15 members currently attend the group’s monthly meetings.
Nicholas cited youth involvement as one of the primary concerns of the club. “We need younger folks. We’ll take anybody. Everybody helps out in their own little way.” Whether it be working on the trails or pitching in at a community event, the club seeks to accommodate every level of participation. “Every little bit matters. You can donate one hour. You don’t have to be skilled or physically strong. You can do other things in the interest of snowmobiling.”
Martinson reverberated these concerns and seeks to connect youth with the importance of trail maintenance. The Polk County KAOS (“Kids & Adults On Sleds”) Club works to introduce youth and families to the snowmobile community, engaging with both recreational and maintenance efforts. “They do rides and actually have their own section of trail that they maintain.”
Johnson explained that simply joining the club can help the whole community receive more statewide attention. “Part of the money that you pay to the club goes to make you a member of the AWSC. When our lobbyists go to represent us at the state level with 40,000 members, the legislator goes, ‘Oh, those are numbers!’ Those numbers have made a difference.”
All three presidents are optimistic about the 2022-23 snowmobile season. As Nicholas reported, “So far so good. We’ve got more base than we’ve had in years. It’s just a matter of keeping the groomers running.” A healthy snowmobile season can resonate throughout the community, with increased tourism and commerce at local businesses.
Every recreational rider can help make a difference in the community. Nicholas urged riders to be responsible and respectful of their surroundings. “Stay on the trail. It’s hard enough to get it. We don’t want to lose it.” Martinson voiced similar concerns, noting the exceptional generosity of local landowners. “Respect what you’re on, because without our landowners, we would have nothing.”
The next club meeting will be held on January 17th at the Amery Community Center. The club’s Fifth Annual Vintage Show & Ride will be held on February 25th. Last year’s ride yielded an exceptional turnout, with over 20 riders and 100 total participants. More information on this year’s ride can be found at the Amery Snowmobile Club website.
