For several years now, COVID has changed so much in cities small and large around the world. Ruby’s Pantry, which provides food for area families, was not left unscathed by the pandemic. Amery’s Pantry organizer Nancy Sigsworth is thankful that local manufacturer SMC has come to the rescue.
Ruby’s Pantry started from humble beginnings in May 2003. Now in its twentieth year, the organization has grown to serving communities from two countries and several states. Ruby’s Pantry provides large quantities of food directly to families through sponsoring churches.
For $25 dollars people are able to get huge savings on food that is able to keep them nourished.
The food from Ruby’s Pantry comes from corporate surplus. The organization started out with a small load of food looking for people that were in need of. It has expanded to distributing over millions of pounds of food to hundreds of thousands of families.
Sigsworth said on average at Amery’s monthly distribution, 150 families come for boxes of food. She said there is a variety of items and typically people leave with two to three boxes.
The helpful program was almost forced to come to an end. Originally Ruby’s Panty was run from Amery’s Congregational Church building. COVID saw a time when people were especially in need of the food, yet it was a time when you couldn’t allow large groups to come through the church doors.
Amery Technical Products stepped up and allowed a drive thru pantry to be held on their property.
In June 2022, the volunteers of Ruby’s Pantry were notified they would need to find a new spot for their drive thru.
Sigsworth said she did not know what they would do and was worried the program would come to an end. It has been an offering in the community for approximately 10 years and it would be a shame to see it come to a halt.
She took to Facebook. While many times social media sees negativity, this was a time that positivity paid out in droves from the computer screen. Almost like a wink from a higher power.
Brain, a safety manager from SMC Ltd saw the post and reached out. After some discussion with others at SMC and figuring out logistics and insurance, a new partnership was formed between the manufacturer, Ruby’s Pantry and the Congregational Church. “SMC really came through for us. They not only have provided us with a new space for our year-round distribution, but they are providing their fork-lift and fork-lift operator each month. We are very grateful for the community-minded company's generous lifeline.”
Sigsworth said volunteers will now also have a place to warm-up during distribution during Wisconsin’s frigid winters.
“What a God send SMC has been for us,” said Sigsworth.
Ruby’s Pantry next distribution is this Saturday and the Second Saturday of each month. SMC is located at 9000 Griffin Street East in Amery. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and food bundles are available from 7:30-9:00 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.