Things are about to look a little different for patrons of the Amery post office. Day after day, it is the warm smile of Claudia Justice who ensures the cookies get to your college student, the baby gift gets to your niece, the birthday card gets to your brother. After 30 years, Justice is leaving the United States Post Office to deliver herself to her own family in the form of retirement.

She has been in Amery since 2001 but reflected on her early days in the Twin Cities where she would key letters late at night into machines by hand and disperse mail into the correct trays to ensure delivery of important piece of mail.

