Things are about to look a little different for patrons of the Amery post office. Day after day, it is the warm smile of Claudia Justice who ensures the cookies get to your college student, the baby gift gets to your niece, the birthday card gets to your brother. After 30 years, Justice is leaving the United States Post Office to deliver herself to her own family in the form of retirement.
She has been in Amery since 2001 but reflected on her early days in the Twin Cities where she would key letters late at night into machines by hand and disperse mail into the correct trays to ensure delivery of important piece of mail.
Justice had family members in the postal service and thought it would be a good job. When she moved to Minnesota from Indiana, she drove school bus while she was pregnant with her first daughter. She worked at a warehouse as the only female forklift driver, but the hours were not conducive with raising a family. She then worked for the School District of Burnsville for two years, then Menomonie for two years before finally settling in on what would be a fine career with the United States Post Office.
“I took three postal exams and for six years they never called. They were on a hiring freeze, but once that was lifted, I started in Minneapolis where I spent seven years. I then spent a little over three years in Hudson,” she said.
Justice shared she came to Hudson as a clerk but ended up being a carrier. As a carrier, Justice earned the nickname “Milk-Bone.” This was because of the number of times she was bitten by dogs. Justice said, “Even the Postmaster’s dog bit me!”
From Hudson, Justice put in a transfer to Amery, where she was helping raising their family. “It took about three years to get into Amery,” she said, “The last bite I took in Amery though, I asked to be put back into clerking, which is what I enjoy doing the most.”
Justice said her favorite part of clerking is the passport service offered by the post office. “
I was very skittish at first, but you actually feel like you are a part of somebody’s dreams because you provide the tools they need to make those dreams happen. I think that is the coolest thing,” she said.
Her other favorite parts are working with the pubic and especially selling stamps. She shared her favorite stamps are the Charlie brown Christmas stamp and Charles Schultz/Charlie Brown stamps. Justice said, “I'm a huge snoopy fan. I purchased the last 100 stamps of those before I sold out.”
She feels dog and cat stamps sell the best.
She would love to be a stamp designer but said that is the most sought-after job with the post office and very hard to get.
Justice is proud of the time she spent working at the Dresser post office, which went from $69,000 of revenue to $134,000 a year. She made great connections with customers and eventually with a 74-year-old former sheriff who became a co-worker. “He was one of the best workers I ever worked with. We disagreed over the Vikings and the Packers (Justice is a Vikings fan) but we got along so great. I eventually had to move on to Clayton before Amery. I said I would leave Amery-that I retire from there.
Justice said the work at the post office has changed over the years, especially since Amazon and COVID. “I have enjoyed the post office. It is just that working six days a week wear on you. You become the person who wants to stay home and not socialize. I want to get back into the community and do fun things.
She said delivering mail takes a big toll on your body. The hours of working at the post office can fluctuate and be quite long. Delivering in bad weather can be horrendous. “I would be delivering in cold weather and my eyelids would be frozen shut, she said.
Justice also shared, “Peak season is tough there. You have to be a multi-tasker. Also, being short staffed sees our managers out delivering mail. I am the face at the counter, which means I get the complaints. We never want mistakes to happen. We truly care about our customers and their mail. I have had my own mail delivered wrong. We try to do everything in our power to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
She feels the career was good for her. Justice said, “The post office helped me raise two families. It enabled me to be a part of the community. I love customer service and I always have, but it is time.”
Her plans include spending time with her family, traveling, concerts, gardening, leatherwork and sewing.
Justice will be serving cake her last day Wednesday, August 30, from 1-4p.m. she would love to have community members join her.
