In June Krauss Anderson presented the Amery Board of Education the deferred maintenance needs. School District of Amery District Administrator Dr. Shawn Doerfler said deferred maintenance, “Is that which needs to be fixed.” He reminded the board Amery High School was built in 1976 and Lien Elementary in 1967. “So, they are not new by any means, they are pretty heavily used,” Doerfler said. Because of the age of the buildings, there are obviously fixes that need to take place. It has to be decided the order in which this will happen and how it will be paid for. Doerfler said, “The spectrum is to do nothing, all the way through to a referendum or something in between. There will be plenty of opportunities for folks to weigh in.”
When it comes to deferred maintenance, there are level ones, twos and threes, in regard to priority. Level ones need to be addressed in the next two to four years. Level twos, in six to eight years and level threes can be addressed in ten or more years.
Monday, August 30, 2021, there will be a community meeting held in the Amery High School auditorium. Deferrred maintenance needs will be reviewed and feedback will be secured from those who wish to participate. There will be a presentation on educational adequacy for the district, which is includes things such as teaching science in outdated high school science rooms or safety/security issues at the elementary school. Doerfler said, “Those all come with, in many cases, the reconstruction of buildings and classrooms and price tags, so that is in addition to deferred maintenance. It is all items that need to be discussed.”
Doerfler said two topics that come up quite frequently that could be discussed are expansion of childcare and a pool.
Wednesday, September 22, 2021, a second opportunity will exist to gather feedback. School financials will be shared at this meeting as well. “In order to talk accurately and transparently about this issue, we need to talk about what it will cost and what does it cost the taxpayer,” Doerfler said.
Wednesday, September 29, 2021, building tours will be held, with tours being led by George Sigsworth, the district’s Director of Facilities; LHB, the district’s contracted architect and Krauss Anderson (professional services contractor). Doerfler said, “There are no more three knowledgable people on our buildings than those three. They will show you what was talked about in the previous meetings because it is one thing to hear about it, but it is another thing to see it.”
Monday, October 4, 2021, a community survey will go out that will close on October 15, 2021.
Wednesday, October 6, 2021, a second round of building tours will take place.
Monday, October 25, 2021, during a regular meeting of the Board of Education, survey results will be discussed. They will be discussed again at a community meeting Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
Monday, November 15, 2021 next steps will be discussed at a Board of Education meeting. “Next steps could be referendum, it could be next steps in a different direction altogether,” Doerfler said. Wednesday, November 17, 2021 next steps will be discussed in a community meeting. “Doerfler said, “Anyone is eligible to come to the community meeting. We hope that you do, and we hope that you share. You can also just show up and listen and learn and offer feedback in another way too.”
