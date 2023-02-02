You have heard the old saying, “If life hands you lemons; make lemonade.” But what if life has been handing you nothing but deep heavy snow? Well, according to the actions of some of Lien Elementary’s Second Grade students, you take that snow and serve up a heaping cup of kindness.

“Every day on the way to school for the past two years it has been fun to watch the progress of the two houses being built by our very own high schoolers. Of course, after they were built, you take notice of who now lives there. In the red house built last year, my girls and I noticed it was a cute elderly couple. With all of the snow we have been receiving this year, we always noticed the sweet older man out taking care of his own driveway slowly and steadily,” said Lien Second Grade teacher Clair Halverson.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.