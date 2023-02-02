It is the hope of Lien’s 2nd Grade Kindness Club, their gestures spread. Chuck and Betty Hansen are shown with Mrs. Halverson’s and Mrs. Melberg’s classes. They were overwhelmed by the kindness of the group, which included their great-grandchildren, Hendrix and Sanders.
It is the hope of Lien’s 2nd Grade Kindness Club, their gestures spread. Chuck and Betty Hansen are shown with Mrs. Halverson’s and Mrs. Melberg’s classes. They were overwhelmed by the kindness of the group, which included their great-grandchildren, Hendrix and Sanders.
Betty and Chuck Hanson with their twin great-grandsons, Hendrix and Sanders.
You have heard the old saying, “If life hands you lemons; make lemonade.” But what if life has been handing you nothing but deep heavy snow? Well, according to the actions of some of Lien Elementary’s Second Grade students, you take that snow and serve up a heaping cup of kindness.
“Every day on the way to school for the past two years it has been fun to watch the progress of the two houses being built by our very own high schoolers. Of course, after they were built, you take notice of who now lives there. In the red house built last year, my girls and I noticed it was a cute elderly couple. With all of the snow we have been receiving this year, we always noticed the sweet older man out taking care of his own driveway slowly and steadily,” said Lien Second Grade teacher Clair Halverson.
With more snow looming in the forecast, she wondered if the Second Grade Kindness Club might be able to help. She said, “The day came when the snow was so heavy, I had to call Mrs. Melberg (dear friend and colleague) to come and get my girls and I for school because I didn't think our little rental car would even make it out of our driveway. On the way to school, I told her my thought about helping this couple shovel this heavy snow, and she encouraged me to ask permission.”
On the way to school Halverson pointed out the house to Lien Second Grade teacher Melberg and they agreed it wasn't too far for the students to walk and also noticed the massive pile of snow at the end of their driveway that was left by the snowplow.
With their principal, Mrs. Paula Johnson's blessing, and their custodian, Mr. Tilton's help getting adult shovels, and Mrs. Winchel's assist on letting them borrow the kid shovels from the recess bins, Melberg's class and Halverson’s class headed out just after morning announcements to this elderly couple's house. “As we were walking down the street with shovels in hand, I announced when the house came into view. Much to our surprise, a student from Melberg's class exclaimed, ‘That's my great-grandparent's house!’"
The team spent just under an hour there. In that time, life-long lessons were learned. Lessons like: "See a need, fill a need," "Kindness matters," "Hard work is worth doing," and so many more.
The recipients of the kind gesture were Chuck and Betty Hansen. Chuck said, “We were so surprised! I was taking a shower and Betty said there were eight or ten kids shoveling our driveway. It turns out there were 30, and two of them were our great-grandchildren!”
“We were overwhelmed by the hard work and the labor of kindness by the kids,” said the Hansens.
“I might have even shed a tear watching them,” added Chuck as he choked up once again.
Halverson shared, “Kids commented on how much fun it was to help others and how this was so much better than math! By the end, they were exhausted, but it was well worth it! The best part, the cherry on top you could say, is that the couple came out to thank us. Of course, our goal was to do this kind deed without them seeing, but it's kind of hard not to see 30 little people in your driveway with little shovels! Of course, this sweet couple tried to offer us money and we respectfully declined telling them we were the 2nd grade kindness club, and we were just trying to do something kind for them! When I was able to tell my students' parents what we did, they were extremely happy that the lesson their child learned that day extended beyond the classroom!”
The two students who assisted in shoveling for their Great-Grandparents, were twins Sanders and Hendrix Sutter. Their mother Cassie is the granddaughter of the Hansens. The Sutter twins said, “We loved it. It felt like we were being helpful, and they really appreciated it.” Hendrix added, “I loved being able to go and shovel and build snowmen, it was so fun!”
Melberg said, “Our Second Grade Kindness club started many years ago after being inspired by another elementary school. We try to do one bigger monthly project with our students and then some random acts of kindness as well and the snow shoveling was definitely our random act or kindness for this month. Our students LOVED shoveling the driveway and have asked many times when can we do that again?!”
Some projects the club has done this year include making bookmarks for all the students in our building, Fleece hat-making, Socktober and goodie bags for the residents at Golden Age. “We then delivered them there and did a walk around the buildings waving and saying Happy Thanksgiving,” Melberg said.
“I think the message we want our students to learn is that the smallest act of kindness can make someone’s day so much brighter. And our goal is for our students to keep passing it on so it can be reached all around Amery and possibly further! Our students have learned that it’s make them feel so good inside when they have made someone else’s day! We want to keep passing the gift of Kindness to everyone,” added Melberg.
A student in Melberg’s class, Maverick Ziemer said, “I hope Second Grade kindness spreads around the entire world!”
As far as the snow goes, it has only just begun. If you feel like we've had a snowier-than-usual start to winter, you'd be correct. In fact, it is the snowiest start to winter the area has seen in 30 years and there are many days left to the season. Some local second grade students have decided
And just three weeks into the month, we already had our snowiest January in five years.
According to the National Weather Service, average seasonal snowfall for Amery so far is 55.2 inches. The average seasonal snowfall by this date is 20.4 inches and the average snowfall for an entire season is 51.2 inches.
But if you can believe it, it's been even snowier by this time of the year. If you lived in the area in 1991-92, you might remember a particularly snow-packed start to winter – that year saw 63.8 inches by this time, partly due to the infamous Halloween blizzard. To date we have experienced the third snowiest winter ever in 54001, the send being 1983-84, which saw 56.1 by this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.