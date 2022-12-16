By this time of year, the community is no stranger to carols. Churches, radio stations, and merry passersby have declared the holiday season in full effect with brassy ballads of good cheer and sparkly garments of unshackled yuletide enthusiasm. Amidst this festivity is the Amery School District music program, which is currently wrapping up a series of winter concerts. Band and choir directors Kari Moskal, Kathryn Sunderland, and Lucas West shared the high and low notes of the season, as well as some glimpses into Christmas Yet to Come.
Mr. West has served as director of the jazz and high school bands since late September, when previous director Mrs. Rhodes-Lundgren took maternity leave. Mrs. Sunderland works with the Intermediate and Middle school music and band programs and has been with the district for three years. She was mentored by both Mrs. Rhodes-Lundgren and Mrs. Moskal.
Mrs. Moskal has been teaching choir and general music for 18 years and regards former music teacher Laura Badman as her biggest source of inspiration and wisdom. “Laura was my music teacher from first grade until I graduated. She came here, and I followed her here. Laura knew everything.” Mrs. Moskal credits Mrs. Badman as the source of the Amery music program’s continued strength and involvement. “Mrs. Badman set that bar and we just haven’t lost it. I think it’s tradition.”
Thursday’s Middle School Winter Concert will feature all three of the directors, with the sixth grade band, middle school jazz band and choir all performing. On Friday, the groups will perform the same concert for an audience of middle and intermediate schoolers. This performance can be especially challenging for students, as the gymnasium is not as fine-tuned for concert-sized sounds. The concert also adds the pressure of an audience of peers. As Mr.
West pointed out: “I think the kids are more nervous about that one too, because they actually know the audience.”
Despite these challenges, the directors are confident that the concert will be a rewarding experience for both the performers and audience. Mrs. Sunderland is hopeful that listeners will be inspired by the songs and consider joining the ensemble themselves. “I like showing the Intermediate schoolers what band or choir can be like in sixth grade. It’s good advertising.”
The program has taken many initiatives to encourage participation from younger performers. For this year’s third grade concert, Mrs. Moskal and Mrs. Sunderland taught over 70 students to play instruments like rhythm sticks, bells, and ukuleles. While teaching the kids these new skills, Mrs. Sunderland noted how complex instrument etiquette can be for eager players. “A lot of people don’t realize the behavior teaching. Rest position, how to hold [instruments] in different ways, not strumming or playing [between songs], the bow—teaching them the little things you wouldn’t normally think of. That’s a behind-the-scenes thing for sure.”
From the most intricate detail to the broadest evaluation, every decision an Amery music director makes is focused on students. Mr. West explained that the process of selecting songs for the winter concerts, as with any concert, is heavily dependent on the performers. “You have to know your ensemble.” Each concert includes songs that challenge or highlight specific sections of the band, showcasing strong players and strengthening less experienced sections. “We’ll find something that works well with the group that you have, but still pushes the group throughout that concert.”
Mrs. Moskal highlighted the community’s consistent positive response to their concerts. “We’re really lucky here in Amery that the audience is really receptive. They like tradition, but at the same time they’re also really open minded.” Thanks to this openness, Moskal has always been able to select songs with students in mind.
Mrs. Sunderland regards the attention given to each band student as one of the most important qualities of the Amery music program. “I think what sets us apart is we have individual lessons up through eighth grade for band. We get 10 minutes a week with every single band student, and I think that helps a lot.” Mr. West pointed out that this program is rewarding on both ends. “You see those mind-blowing little improvements, or even if they don’t realize it, how much they’re improving over that 10-minute break.”
After a holiday season of instrumental issues, last-minute tune-ups, and back-to-back concerts, the final performance of the year can come as a huge relief. The moment when the stress of the season finally dissipates is different for every director. “For me,” Mrs. Sunderland remarked, “it’s after my part of public speaking is done, and I can just conduct and get lost in the music.”
But this relief is not without its drawbacks. Since the directors have been adjusted to a certain program for so many weeks, they often find the absence of stress to be disorienting. “I call it the concert hangover,” Mrs. Moskal explained. “For me, it’s the next day. I have this elated joy [after the concert], and I love to talk to all the people and all those things. But then I crash hard.” Mr. West endorsed this phenomenon. “It is a real thing. You’re forcing yourself to focus for a long time, and then it’s just gone.”
As the music program crescendos into its twelfth day of Christmas, the directors continue to make improvements to the concert and prepare for the next season of songs. With an exciting season of involvement and passion underway, the Amery choir and bands continue to provide the community with some extra holiday harmony.
