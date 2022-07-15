A planning committee has plans underway for the 30+ acres of land located across the street from Amery High School. Thus far, plans include crops, a corn maze, a store, animals, an orchard, Christmas trees, hiking trails and home building sites for the Construction Academy.
Committee members include: School Board member and farmer, Keith Anderson; Amery teacher, Shayne Curtis; District Administrator Shawn Doerfler; Retired Amery teacher, Gary Ganje; Amery Tech. Ed. Teacher, Josh Ganje; School Board member and farmer, Char Glenna; High School Principal, Josh Gould; Lien Principal, Paula Johnson; Director of School Nutrition, Jon McBride; Amery Ag. Teacher Derrick Meyer and Kevin Solum of Minglewood Farms.
As far as the store, which would be located directly across from the High School with access off of Minneapolis Avenue, District Administrator Shawn Doerfler said, “We would sort of like to create a store that mirrors what they do up at Pure and Simple, where we could have the opportunity for local Ag to come in and sell their products, managed by our FFA.”
Animals would be on the property each year from approximately April to July, to prepare the livestock for the Polk County Fair.
There will be 21.6 acres of crops, currently corn.
Lien students already planted the first 300 Christmas trees on the property.
Doerfler said the back portion of the property is fairly hilly and not meant for crops. The plan is to put a park and trail area in that area.
There is room for one more house to be built by the Construction Academy off of Hillcrest Drive, after that project is completed, homes will be built in the southwest portion of the property, with hopefully access off of Otis Avenue.
Derrick Meyer said, “When we started talking about this, it all had to be in steps. We are in Step One right now and probably will be for two or three years.”
He shared the plan is to have a Haunted Hayride and Hog Roast near the corn maze the week before Halloween.
Meyer said their goal is to have water and electricity to their shed this summer, which is necessary for the kids who will eventually be raising beef, sheep and lamb to show at the fair.
“I am not an Ag person by trade, but water is an issue I learned, because animals are not fond of drinking city water based on what it tastes like to them. We do not have a well and we have to figure out a solution to that. There is a well, but it is not on our property,” said Doerfler.
Meyer said, “We are excited things are happening already with Phase One.
There will be a one year pause in home building before the program continues on the school land. The 2021-22 Construction Academy home, which is number four for the District, will be selling. “I think we should be really proud of what we have done so far,” said Doerfler.
Josh Ganje said 11 out of the 14 current students working on the 2021-22 house are working in some sort of “trade” over the summer or going into a “trade” after graduating.
Doerfler said, “In my 25+ years (in education) I have never seen a purer expression of learning than watching these kids build these houses. It has been spectacular. I have been there when they are putting up trusses and I have been there when they are measuring to put appliances in. Josh does such a wonderful thing, he literally just asks questions and the students problem solve it. It is fantastic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.