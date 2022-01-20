Have you ever heard of the Dolphins’ Hook and Ladder? How about Nebraska’s Fumblerooski or the Patriots’ Reverse Statue of Liberty? They are all considered some of the craziest trick plays in football history. An Amery couple, Al and Lou Ann Schock had an interesting trick play handed to them after well over forty years of waiting for Green Bay Packer season tickets.
Approximately 10 years after the Green Bay Packers clinched the Champion title at Super Bowl 1, a young Packer loving couple, the Schocks, decided if they ever wanted season tickets, they better get on the long waiting list. Little did they know, it would be a longer wait than they bargained for.
The Schocks have always been big Packer fans. Al said, “When I was a kid, my father was a huge Packer fan. He was a linesman for NSP and taught me how to climb poles. This was useful to him, because he would have me a climb a pole to turn the tv atenna to get the Packers on the set as they were being broadcast out of La Crosse. At the end, I would have to turn it back again.”
Al remembers fondly his first game. He said, “It was 1969. We went to Memorial Stadium and saw the Packers play the Vikings. My cousin Oscar got four tickets for my father, brothers and myself.”
In 1976 Al and Lou Ann were pregnant with their first child. They had saved up extra money they earned caring for a lawn and took a trip to Mackinac Island and Door County, making a stop at Lambeau Field. “The stadium was open, and we walked around, at that time we were even able to go out on the grass. These days, you do not go on the grass,” said Al.
They decided to go to the ticket booth and sign up for season tickets because they knew it could take 20 years to get them. “I can still remember it plain as day. We walked up to a little plate-glass window with a little hole to talk through. We said we wanted tickets and they guy reached from his desk and pulled out a legal pad and asked how many we would like. Being young and foolish, I replied I wanted eight because I thought it would be nice to have six kids,” he said with a laugh.
Lou Ann shared his chuckle saying, “After three kids, I said we had enough.”
While ordering their eight tickets they recalled a woman walking into the office. Al said, “She was dressed to the hilt. When she walked in everyone in the office stood up. She nudged me over, leaned in and said there would be no practice that day and walked out. After she left, every sat down and she drove away in a Lincoln. It turns out it was Bart Starr’s wife.”
Before leaving, the Schocks gave their name, address and phone number and asked when they would hear something. “In about twenty years, you should get a call,” responded the attendant.
A portion of Packer games used to be played in Milwaukee at County Stadium, when it closed, the couple thought it was surely time to be getting their tickets as it had been over twenty years. Al said, “I called up the Packer office and said I was looking for my tickets. They replied that I didn’t have any.”
“When they moved the names from the legal pad to the computer, we got missed and had to re-sign up,” said Lou Ann.
“I called, and I was irate. I went through three operators and the last one hung up on me, but we did get our names back on the list,” Al said.
When they re-signed, the limit had been cut down to four and they had the two of them and their three kids, Heidi, Heather and Brody. They decided to sign each kid up as well for four tickets a piece, making a total of 16 tickets.
Every year after that, the Schocks would get a postcard saying what their number was in terms of being “in line” for season tickets. It started close to 30,000. “We really thought we would never get them,” Lou Ann said.
During their long wait Al and Lou Ann instilled their love for the team into their kids. They regularly packed up as a family and headed to Lambeau. Lou Ann said, “When the kids were still at home, we went 4 ½ years never missing a game including playoffs. We would just buy tickets in the parking lot where people sold them for face value. You would just hold up a sign showing you wanted tickets. Brody used to have the best luck getting us tickets as people thought it was so cute that this little boy wanted to see the Packers.”
One time it was Al though, who secured the family’s tickets. “I have a problem that every time the wind blows, my eyes water, so I would be standing there with my sign asking for tickets, looking like I was crying. A guy walked past four different people to sell to me because he felt I wanted them worse than anyone else because of much the tears were rolling down my face.”
In 2020 the notice finally came they had been waiting over 44 years to get, but all great stories have an unexpected twist at the end, and a pandemic was one the Schocks did not see coming. Because of COVID-19, the first year they were eligible to attend, the Schocks could not go watch the Packers.
2021, 45 years after first signing up, was finally a year for the entire family to take their 16 tickets and attend. Lou Ann said, “The first game was so fun as each kid came rolling in. Our tickets are not all together; Heather got the best and always ends up on the Jumbotron, the rest of us are up high but we still have a fantastic time!”
Other than Al’s knee replacement setting off the metal detectors each time they enter the stadium, the Schocks feel very grateful after 45 years to have their tickets and agree it was worth the wait. Lou Ann said, “When you live in Wisconsin, you’ve got to love the Packers!”
