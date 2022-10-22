Hickok

Interim Police Chief Jason Hickok

Tactics used by scammers have shifted drastically during the past several years, with scams being perpetrated online rising 87% since 2015, according to a new report published by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). During the same period, scams perpetrated by phone dropped 42%.

Amery Interim Chief of Police Jason Hickok said there certainly has been an increase in recent months of reports of online and telephone scams reported to local law enforcement.

