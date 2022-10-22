Tactics used by scammers have shifted drastically during the past several years, with scams being perpetrated online rising 87% since 2015, according to a new report published by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). During the same period, scams perpetrated by phone dropped 42%.
Amery Interim Chief of Police Jason Hickok said there certainly has been an increase in recent months of reports of online and telephone scams reported to local law enforcement.
“We have also had fraud phone calls with someone calling and claiming that they are from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). These scammers call and also ask for personal information. Citizens need to remember that government agencies such as the IRS do not call individuals randomly and typically make contact with individuals by means of correspondence by mail,” said Hickok.
“The methods scammers use to target consumers have shifted significantly since BBB began collecting scam reports from the public in 2015,” said Melissa Lanning Trumpower, executive director of the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust, which produced the report. “The shift in scam tactics is driven by a range of factors such as the rise of social media, world events, and changes in consumer behavior. Our latest findings reinforce the guidance we’ve been giving consumers to help them stay updated on these tactics to avoid losing money to scams.”
Hickok said, “One of the most common scams we are seeing involve emails or random text messages being sent to citizens. Those emails and text messages claim that they are from Amazon or another web-based company and often claim that there is a disputed order from their account. The email or text directs citizens to open up a link, which directs them to web page that has them fill out personal information such phone numbers, addresses, and banking information. Additionally, once the scammers have your personal information they often will call or email the citizen and advise that they need their bank information to refund a transaction.”
He shared scammers will try and confuse an individual and have them enter banking information online. When a citizen enters this information online the scammers will purposely over refund an allege charge and then tell the individual to send a money order or cash to an address and threaten them with legal action if they don’t comply.
“We have also had reports of people being told to purchase gift cards and provide the gift card numbers to the scammer. The scammers tend to target the elderly population, however no age group is immune from it,” said Hickok.
A recent scam in Amery sees callers pretending to call and act as insurance or medical people and ask personal information. A phone number of a local resident will show up on the caller ID, but it is not that person calling. If you ever question whether it is a legitimate call, hang up and call the business back-not from a number they give you, but rather the local number found in the telephone book or online.
According to the BBB, so far in 2022, scams perpetrated online are more prevalent (55%) than other delivery methods, with a higher percentage of people losing money when targeted (75%). When breaking out scams perpetrated via phone with a monetary loss, scams perpetrated via text message rose from 11% in 2015 to 30% in 2022. Scams perpetrated via text had a median dollar loss of $800 in 2022, higher than other reported means of contact. Text message was the most reported offline method used to push people online.
The scam type with a monetary loss most often reported beginning online was online purchase scams (89%), followed by cryptocurrency scams (87%), romance scams (85%), investment scams (73%), employment scams (68%), and government grant scams (64%).
The #1 place people reported being targeted by a scam was while browsing social media (25%), following by online shopping (24%), email (14%), search engine (10%), and job search (7%).
Fifty-four percent of survey respondents said the scammer claimed to be from a legitimate organization to perpetrate the scam. People who lost money to a scam were almost twice as likely as those who avoided losing money to say the scammer used impersonation as a tactic. Of those who reported being targeted by an impersonation scam, 50% said the scammer pretended to be a business.
Online purchase scams continued to be the most reported scam type to BBB Scam Tracker in 2022, making up 30.0% of all scams reported, with 71.6% reporting a monetary loss. The reported median dollar loss for this type of scam rose from $101 in 2021 to $114 in 2022.
The reported median dollar loss for this scam type for ages 18-24 increased 25.8% from $124 in 2021 to $156 in 2022; this age group also reported the highest median dollar loss. According to the report, active-duty military reported losing significantly more money ($355) than veterans ($122), military spouses ($126), and non-military consumers ($111).
Following their scam experience, 27% of those who lost money said they will hesitate to purchase products online; 19% of those who reporting losing money said they will be more likely to purchase items in a store.
Thirty-one percent of survey respondents said they lost confidence/emotional well-being after being targeted by an online scam.
Hickok said, “We ask people not to give out any personal information to anyone online or by phone. Additionally, we urge individuals not to send money to anyone in cases such as this. Another preventative measure that should be taken is to avoid clicking on those email / text message links altogether.”
He said if a citizen has an online account with a company, they should go directly to the company webpage or contact the company from a known and verified phone number to verify orders. Legitimate online companies seldomly send emails and text messages requesting personal information, so if you receive an email or text message asking for this information, please contact law enforcement and we can help determine if it fraudulent or not.
Hickok said, “These types of financial crimes are extremely difficult for law enforcement to stop and often involve perpetrators that are outside of the State of Wisconsin and often not in the United States at all. We will investigate any financial crime reported to us but being able track these individuals down is extremely difficult. If anyone believes that they have been scammed they should report it to law enforcement immediately and to their financial institutions.”
