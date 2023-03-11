With two recent broken running records, hometown girl Alicia Monson is literally cruising her way to the World Championships.
Monson crushed the American women’s 10,000m record by 9.35 seconds in a Southern California race Saturday night. She ran 30:03.82 to beat the previous record of 30:13.17 set by Molly Huddle in the 2016 Olympic final in Rio.
It was Monson’s second American record in three weeks. February 11, she broke the record in the indoor 3,000 meters, running 8:25.05 at the Millrose Games in New York. The 3000m is not on the program for August’s world outdoor championships nor the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Saturday’s race, the TEN, taking place in in San Juan Capistrano, California, is only in its third year of existence but has already established itself as the place to run a fast 10,000 meters in the United States. In 2021, two-thirds of the US 10,000m Olympic team earned their Olympic standards at this meet. Last year, Grant Fisher crushed the American record with Elise Cranny coming just one second shy of the AR on the women’s side.
24-year-old Monson placed second in Saturday’s race to Eilish McColgan, who clocked 30:00.87 to beat Paula Radcliffe’s British record of 30:01.09 from August 2002.
McColgan, the Commonwealth Games champion at 10,000 who is building up for her marathon debut in London April 23, was only added to the field this week but felt confident in her fitness after five weeks of altitude training in Colorado. It proved to be a great decision.
McColgan and Monson were led by two pacers, Eleanor Fulton and Josette Andrews, who is Monson’s teammate with the On Athletics Club in Boulder, Colorado. They were charged with running 72-second laps, or 30:00 for 10,000 meters.
Monson lowered her personal best from last year by 47.27 seconds during the 25-lap race. Monson became the 14th-fastest woman in history in the event. Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey has the world record of 29:01.03.
“It was definitely aggressive, but training said that I could do it,” she told DyeStat. “Once it started raining harder, I kind of had to try to relax my face just because the rain pelting in your face can be a bit distracting, but I just had to tell myself I’ve run in these conditions before and I’m ready to go.”
Monson is also the third-fastest American woman in history in the 5000m and won the 2022 USA Track and Field Cross Country Championship. She placed 13th at the Tokyo Olympics and last year’s World Championships.
Her coach, three-time Olympian Dathan Ritzenhein, has said he could see her becoming a marathoner in the future.
