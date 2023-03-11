Monson

With two recent broken running records, hometown girl Alicia Monson is literally cruising her way to the World Championships.

Monson crushed the American women’s 10,000m record by 9.35 seconds in a Southern California race Saturday night. She ran 30:03.82 to beat the previous record of 30:13.17 set by Molly Huddle in the 2016 Olympic final in Rio.

