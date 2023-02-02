Property owners have been left wondering just what caused the hikes after opening their end of the year tax bills. Some are pondering if they can even afford to hold on to their places or if 2023 will see them making some difficult choices concerning their location.
Over the past 10 years, the Wisconsin Legislature and governors have attempted a number of measures to ease the growth in property taxes, including capping how much they can raise tax rates each year.
But still, property taxes have continued to inch up.
Once you peel back the layers, property tax increases can be narrowed down to three main sources: schools, municipalities (including valuations) and counties. In a three part series, the Amery Free Press is going to look at the effect of each of the three, beginning with schools.
According to the Wisconsin Policy Forum, property owners across the state will pay $78.7 million more this year toward K-12 schools.
The 1.5% increase, from $5.40 billion last year to $5.48 billion this year, is considered modest, “given larger tax increases in past years and the current high rate of inflation,” the Policy Forum wrote in a recently-published look at property taxes.
Though state lawmakers and Gov. Tony Evers took actions that were meant to lower school property taxes, it has been the “hundreds of school referenda that have passed in the last handful of years” that are seen as a “likely cause.”
Last year there were 247 referendum questions on ballots across the state from school districts. The highest since 2001.
According to the Policy Forum, “This year was also notable for the amount of additional school property taxes approved by voters – up to $506.1 million in recurring and non-recurring taxes for district operations over the next several years … Additionally, in 57 successful capital referenda, voters in 2022 gave school district officials authority to issue up to nearly $2.1 billion in debt; no other year since 2000 has surpassed $1.8 billion.”
As school districts and municipalities begin to see federal pandemic aid come to an end, they are also facing costs rising from inflation.
For instance, according to the Policy Forum, the Consumer Price Index rose 7.7% in October 2022 over that same month in 2021.
“Since the beginning of 2018, voters around the state have approved 456 referendum questions – more than one per district. That includes 246 for operating budgets and 210 for borrowing for capital projects,” the Policy Forum wrote in a recent publication.
The totals, as projected by the Policy Forum, indicate that “In all, 285 of the 421 (67.7%) K-12 districts have passed at least one referendum in the last five years, with many passing more than one.”
There are two factors that could play into property taxation levels over the course of the next two years.
The Policy Forum states, “The first is that all federal pandemic relief dollars must be spent by September 2024 … thus far, many districts have sought to use those one-time dollars to make up for learning loss, respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, and purchase new technology rather than use the federal funds to pay ongoing expenses. Still, the end of these funds could add pressure for some districts to increase taxes.”
Two April 2022 ballot questions saw the School District of Amery passing questions for referendums with a totals of $35M and the $8.5M.
Also in April, voters passed a School District of Clear Lake referendum for $800,000.
A November referendum saw voters in the School District of Clayton pass $1,545,000.
How did these passes take a toll on taxes? Let’s take a look a five tax bills for properties within the School District of Amery.
The first is in the Town of Black Brook. A property with an assessed value of $151,000 (the same as it was in 2021) saw the school district portion of the taxes increase by 15 percent, a change from $1,260 to $1,449, a difference of $189.
The second example is a home with an assessed value of $88,600 in the Town of Garfield (the same as it was in 2021). The school district portion of the taxes increase by 15 percent, a change from $791 to $915, a difference of $124.
The third example is a home with an assessed value of $242,100 in the Town of Lincoln (the same as it was in 2021). The school district portion of the taxes increased by 16 percent, a change from $2,161 to $2,507, a difference of $346.
Example four is a home with an assessed value of $312,000 in the Town of Apple River (it was $167,000 in 2021). The school district portion of the taxes increased by 43 percent, a change from $1,516 to $2,169, a difference of $653. This example shows how an increase in valuation affected the percentage of the school district change. Although the school had nothing to do with the assessment of the property as that is the municipality, their rate suffered as a result.
Another example of the municipality assessment playing into a steeper school district rate is home in the City of Amery. Last year the assessed value was $180,600; this year it rose to $323,200. The school percentage increased 27 percent. It was a change from $1,725 to $2,191, a difference of $466.
One School District of Clear Lake home location within the village itself, has an assessed value of $130,700. It was the same amount last year. It saw it’s school portion of taxes decrease by $5.00.
A home located in the School District of Clayton, within the village itself, has an assessed value of $77,700. Last year it was $75,800. The school district portion of the taxes increased by 62 percent, a change from $793 to $1,284, a difference of $491.
While passed referendums of 2022 did play a part in tax differences, it looks like a bigger player was assessed values and municipalities, which will be focused on in the second portion of the series in next week’s Amery Free Press.
