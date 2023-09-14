It doesn’t seem as if Rick Van Blaricom’s work for the community is going to slow down anytime soon. The guy who has been calling Amery home for nearly all of his of his adult life and serving the town in one form or another will now put on his newest cap of Mayor.
In a unanimous vote, his fellow City Council members chose Van Blaricom to fill the seat of Mayor. This comes after the resignation of Chad Leonard last July.
Van Blaricom was sworn in by Clerk-Treasurer Ben Jansen, but not before he thanked the council members for their confidence in him.
This leaves an Alderperson opening on the council for Wards 1 and 2. If you live in that area and are interested in having a voice for the citizens and the City of Amery, please contact City Hall, the Mayor or any member of the council. All contact information is on the city website.
“October 3 will mark 50 years of public service for me. I have spent my life in Amery and I have enjoyed it. I was born in Clear Lake but Amery has been mine since I graduated from High School basically, so I will bring every attempt to bring what little knowledge I have to the job and you’ll have to be gentle with me because I do not have all the answers,” said Van Blaricom.
Van Blaricom served as Fire Chief for 26 years, starting in 1983.
“I have worked with a lot of different people since 1972 who went above and beyond for community service,” said Van Blaricom to the Amery Free Press in a 2020 interview.
Van Blaricom came to Amery on April 29, 1963 and has been serving the community ever since.
He moved to Amery to work at Fabri-Tec and married his wife Bonnie in June 1964. “I worked with one of the guys who was on the fire department, Jerry and he finally convinced me to get on in the fall of ’72,” said Van Blaricom.
Van Blaricom quickly joined the ambulance service working with Stub Porter and Ben and Goldy Jacobson. He said there were times Bob and Chuck Williamson drove, as well as Steve Waterman and Rick Rehm. “At that time, you just grabbed someone who could work well under stress.” He said they were on call 24/7. “There were no pagers. We had a phone bar system. When someone called for an emergency it rang in our houses. There was hardly ever a time when somebody didn’t know where I was. If I had to run to the grocery store, my wife could answer the phone and know exactly where I was. It was pretty much your life,” he said.
In 2020 he shared being a volunteer in this community was important to him as it provided comfort for people in emergencies to see a familiar face. “I am not doing anything different than anyone else would do, but you can just see relief in their eyes when they see I am there,” he said.
Van Blaricom has also played a huge volunteer role at his church and other areas of the city, including many years as an Alderperson on City Council.
His time volunteering has not only left a mark on Amery but made an impression on his family. His children Kari and Darren have both given their time and talents to the community in various roles. In 2020, speaking about their parents, Kari said, “Darren and I are where we are today because of who they are.”
