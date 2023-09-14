Van-Blaricom-WEB.jpg

It doesn’t seem as if Rick Van Blaricom’s work for the community is going to slow down anytime soon. The guy who has been calling Amery home for nearly all of his of his adult life and serving the town in one form or another will now put on his newest cap of Mayor.

In a unanimous vote, his fellow City Council members chose Van Blaricom to fill the seat of Mayor. This comes after the resignation of Chad Leonard last July.

