The City of Amery will have a few people temporarily steering the ship as they navigate their way out of rough waters that have seen a week including the retirement of Police Chief Steven Hainzl, resignation of Mayor Chad Leonard and many press releases keeping up with the ever changing matters at Amery City Hall.

Officer Kipp Harris has been named Officer in Charge until a new Chief of Police is hired and Eric Elkin will serve as Amery’s Mayor until a spring election.

