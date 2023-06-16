Bethany Esko

Bethany Esko

A recently terminated city employee will be able to return to her position after only one city council member opposed Bethany Esko’s return to the Amery Police Department. Although four members of the council voted in favor of Esko getting her job back, closed session meetings, ethics complaints and investigations still have residents wondering what has been taking place at City Hall over the past six months.

An Open Records request made by the Amery Free Press for “Copies of public records relating to the ethics complaint and all other materials relating to the recently completed investigations into the mayor and city and city administrator” was officially denied Friday, June 9, 2023.

