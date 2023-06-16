A recently terminated city employee will be able to return to her position after only one city council member opposed Bethany Esko’s return to the Amery Police Department. Although four members of the council voted in favor of Esko getting her job back, closed session meetings, ethics complaints and investigations still have residents wondering what has been taking place at City Hall over the past six months.
An Open Records request made by the Amery Free Press for “Copies of public records relating to the ethics complaint and all other materials relating to the recently completed investigations into the mayor and city and city administrator” was officially denied Friday, June 9, 2023.
During the regular June meeting of the Amery City Council, members of the council shared their thoughts before casting votes. Mykaela Thompson began discussion, “I have had a lot of people write me and approach me for conversations and I have also spent a lot of time in thought.”
Thompson said she had significant concerns she wanted to bring up including the fact there should have been Human Resources (HR) or a third party involved when Eskro was questioned the day she was terminated. Thompson said it was also very clear there are major trust issues between the new Chief and his staff. “That is very disheartening to me as I am very pro Amery Police Department,” said Thompson, “I do not think these trust issues are going to lead to productive police work in our city.” She said she believes trust issues led to this investigation as she doesn’t believe she would have jumped immediately to someone’s intent of taking a photo of a city council agenda.
Thompson said, “I also believe disrespect is extremely subjective. I saw a woman who was uncomfortable most likely because it happened without warning and we all respond differently to that. I know Steve (Chief Hainzl) sees her behavior as disrespectful and he has the right to that, which is why I still believe a third party should have been involved to navigate those interpersonal issues.”
Thomspon said she feels both Hainzl and Eskro made emotional decisions that day.
Council President Eric Elkin agreed that emotions were involved. “It is difficult to navigate emotion from practical discussion, especially when you are in the heat of that discussion.”
Elkin said they were lucky to be able to see body cam footage, but he felt like it went from an interview to an emotional discussion. “Which for whatever reason can trigger somebody to want to get away from that situation. In my mind it only comes down to Ms. Eskro leaving,” he said. Elkin said the other parts have nothing to do with his decision at all.
Mike Manor agreed that the Facebook material had nothing to do with the decision he would be making that evening.
Council member Sharon Marks said she had changed her mind various times over the past week and saw both points of view but agreed emotions played a part. “So much has transpired over the last several months.”
Council member Sarah Flanum wondered if there could have been a little time between that day and the next day without having the last five minutes happen, would there have been a different outcome?
“I would love to rewind back twenty days ago. I would love to rewind back five months ago and we cannot do that, but I would however like to believe in the good of humanity regardless of the circumstance the last five months have brought up,” said Flanum, “This is not a personal decision for me and it is not easy.”
Mayor Chad Leonard weighed in and said he didn’t get a vote but would like to have a voice. He said, “A committee hired Steve to be the Police Chief. I agree with a lot of the council members that there has been a lot of emotions and I am sure I would have been emotional as well. Ultimately, we did hire Steve to do a job and is it up to this council to override what we have hired him to do, which is to run the department?”
Both Eskro and Hainzl were asked if they felt they could continue to work together and both responded they could.
Council member Rick Van Blaricom abstained from voting as he used to employ Eskro and knows her on a personal level. Eskro was ultimately hired back on a 4-1 decision. Votes for “yes” came from Marks, Thompson, Elkin and Flanum. The lone “no” vote came from Manor.
The Amery Free Press plans to continue with their requests of looking into city matters over the past six months.
