The 1843 Charles Dickens tale A Christmas Carol shares the magic of visiting Christmas both past and present, as well as the future. Who needs ghosts and Ebenezer Scrooge when residents of Amery Memory Care have delightful tales to share of their own?
Newly turned 88-years-young, Robert “Uncle Bob” Holm was raised near El Salem, west of Amery. He was one of 13 children.
Holm said this is a really fun time of the year. Many of his best Christmas memories occurred over the years he worked at The Country Dam on highway 8. “I would spend the holidays with Jim and Lola and her dad Frank. The Woodley’s always had a really big meal. Lola was a really great cook. Afterwards we would open presents.”
When asked if there were ever wild Christmas parties at The Country Dam, Holm responded with a chuckle, “Oh that was all the time, it didn’t have to be Christmas.”
Holm said News Years at The Country Dam saw bands playing and Champagne flowing.
Linda Ellefson grew up in St. Croix Falls said there would be no possible way to choose just one favorite Christmas memory.
She especially enjoyed spending time with all of the other little children at her Grandma and Grandpa Smith’s house. “Some were a little naughty,” she said. When asked if she was ever a little naughty, she replied, “I’m sure I was but this year I will make the nice list.”
Her favorite gift ever was a doll.
Winter activities were enjoyed by both Holm and Ellefson.
Ellefson said, “My dad made his own sleds and would pull me around. I would have so much fun and I would even bring my dog and kitty on the sled with me.”
Holm shared, “I am not much of an outdoor person, but I did like to snowmobile. I tried to skate, but I was horrible at it.”
Ellefson chimed in, “I was a lousy skater too, but I did it anyway. I skated my heart out!”
Both said they remember making Christmas craft gifts at school for their parents. Ellefson said if there were enough supplies, she could make something for her grandparents too. “It was just some little, but they loved it,” she said.
Holm said he was sure they probably did as he has always felt the best gifts come in small packages.
“When I was a little kid my Santa stocking always had candy in it. I always wondered why it happened to be the same kind of candy we had at home. Then when I was in third grade at Sand Lake school, I saw ‘Santa Claus’ changing into his suit to visit my class. It was my neighbor, so then I really knew the truth” he said.
Ellefson said the year her Grandma Smith passed away near Christmas was a rough one.
Holm said it is important to celebrate every holiday like it is your last.
This year Holm and Ellefson have a variety of Christmas wishes.
Ellefson said she wishes for good health for her family. She also wishes for more fun times together. So far this year her favorite thing that has happen has been singing karaoke with Kar Jackers. She said she couldn’t for sure remember what song she sang, but it could have been Elvis.
Holm then broke out into a few lines of Presley’s Hound Dog.
For the Christmas of 2022, Holm wishes for wonderful things for the residents and staff at Amery Memory Care. “We are like a big family,” he said. He has an extra special Christmas wish of healing for Jeff Green who worked for Memory Care and has been having health issues. “We should all be saying Christmas prayers for Jeff, even if he is a Vikings fan,” laughed Holm.
He has one other request for Christmas. Holm said, “I want to live long enough to see who is elected as the next president.”
As far as the extended future, Holm said all he really wants is world peace and Ellefson yelled, “DITTO!”
