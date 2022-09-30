On September 29th, 2022, an Officer from the Amery Police Department received information about the location of a suspect from a stolen vehicle incident on September 13th. On September 13th the suspect was involved in fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle. On September 29th the suspect was reported to be traveling in a vehicle near the area of Range in Polk County. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was advised of this information and a Polk County Deputy responded. The Deputy later attempted to stop the suspect, who was a passenger in a vehicle outside of Amery on CTH JJ at 80th Avenue. The vehicle stopped on 80th Avenue and the suspect fled into a wooded area on foot from the location of the traffic stop.
Officers from the Amery Police Department, Clayton Police Department, and the Clear Lake Police Department responded to assist. A perimeter was established, and two Amery Officers later took the male suspect into custody in a wooded area. The suspect taken into custody was identified as Damon W. Triebold 02/13/2001. He is currently in custody on a Wisconsin Department of Corrections Warrant. Formal charges are pending with the Polk County District Attorney’s Office regarding this incident and the incident that occurred on September 13th, 2022.
