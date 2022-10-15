With the purchase and renovation of the old Arrow Building Center, Cahill Studios owner Joy Cahill is revamping the building into a modernized workspace. With new flooring, ceiling, lighting, paint job, and more, Cahill reflects on the company’s exciting new expansion.
Daughter of founders Pat and Merry Cahill, Joy has been with the studio most of her life and became general manager in 2010. In 2014, Cahill bought the company from her parents and has seen significant growth in the last eight years. “We’ve doubled in size twice since I bought it and are looking to do it again within the next two years.”
Before moving into the new building, Cahill was operating in their home on county road C. “We had a pole shed we ran production stuff out of and a two-car garage that was converted into office space. So, it got a little tight in there to say the least.”
In the new 4500 square feet of desks, equipment stations, and individual offices, Cahill is looking forward to a more optimal workspace. “I can have a conversation without four other people in the room, which is huge. People having the space to move around, to shut a door. Our sales team can now have calls without people in the background.”
As renovation in the new studio continues, Cahill is eyeing a tentative public opening sometime next year. “Right now, we’re still under construction. We’ll do an official grand opening, but that probably won’t be until Spring or Summer. We’ll keep you in the loop on that.” Once open, the new studio will start hosting photography events and special sessions. “We don’t do a lot of photography in house, but we do have the ability now that we have the space. We’ll do business headshots, retake days or makeup days, and homeschool pictures here.”
Will every passing season of progress, Cahill Studios increases its area of operation. “We will go about three hours from here. Currently, we go all the way up to Lake Superior. We’re over in St. Cloud. We’re down by La Crosse. We photograph roughly 45-50,000 people a year.”
Cahill has specific preferences and guidelines in selecting the schools they travel to. “It depends on size of the school and what we’re going there for. When we photograph, we like to do everything for a school. School pictures, sports photos, yearbooks. We want to do as much as we possibly can.” Cahill explained that building that all-encompassing relationship with their schools is vital to the success of the studio. “We pride ourselves on customer service. We have a saying here: ‘We’re not a photography company, we’re a customer service company.’” This approach is echoed not just in business with customers but in interactions with students. “We hire personalities who can interact well with kids, get that smile out of them and make them feel comfortable.”
Customer service is especially vital for a company with almost no predetermined revenue; school photography is performed under a unique contract that puts more pressure on the studio to turn a profit. “School photography is not like other types of photography. [Other event photographers] would get paid a session fee or get paid before they go and photograph. We could go to a school, photograph everyone, and if no one buys a photo, we don’t make any money. There’s no guarantee in what we do.”
One of the most significant recent developments to the company was their transition to an online-focused purchasing system. “Before, we were a prepay system. Parents would fill out paper envelopes and buy their package ahead of time. We now do 90 percent of our sales online.” Cahill welcomed the change and encouraged a paperless system. “On a paper, you can only sell what you can print. Online, there are literally unlimited options. We have over 100 options of backgrounds, we photograph each student in multiple poses. For the most part, most people are happy with the change.”
As the studio’s reach and circle of business expands, more photographers are brought on to the team. “During peak busy season, we employ about 35 people.” The spacious new building has been a blessing for the staff and will only become more vital as the busy season continues. “August 1st through November 1st, we photograph roughly 65 percent of everyone we take pictures of throughout the whole year.” Although staffing has been a major setback in the past few years, Cahill has had relatively good luck this season. “This year, we’re very fortunate. We have a great team of photographers.”
Whether pursuing the arts or business, Cahill offered some experienced advice for upcoming photographers and entrepreneurs. “Know your worth. Learn how to talk to people—for every 95 people that tell you no, five will tell you yes, and those five people are what you need to start building up some confidence. If I was the same person I am now 15 years ago, my company would be a lot bigger.”
Cahill’s plans for the future of the company are constantly adapting to new circumstances, whether in the business or the photography world at large. “There will always be school photography, but I don’t necessarily know what school photography will look like 20 years from now. We have a five-year plan—what that plan is changes every year.” With exciting progress on the horizon, the new building should help frame the company’s development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.