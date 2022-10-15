Cahills

The new Cahill's location.

With the purchase and renovation of the old Arrow Building Center, Cahill Studios owner Joy Cahill is revamping the building into a modernized workspace. With new flooring, ceiling, lighting, paint job, and more, Cahill reflects on the company’s exciting new expansion.

Daughter of founders Pat and Merry Cahill, Joy has been with the studio most of her life and became general manager in 2010. In 2014, Cahill bought the company from her parents and has seen significant growth in the last eight years. “We’ve doubled in size twice since I bought it and are looking to do it again within the next two years.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.