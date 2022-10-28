If only those beautiful stained-glass windows could talk, they would tell the Redeemer Lutheran Church story spanning 100 years.
10 decades where numerous pastors have shared the word of the Lord and God’s love has shined on celebrations and consoled during sorrow. The story starts in 1913, when a group of German Lutherans living in the Amery area wanted to worship together in their common faith. They asked the Reverend William Ketaurakat of Centuria to minister to them for an occasional service once or twice a month. At first, services were held in their homes, but later this group secured the privilege of meeting monthly in Our Savior’s Norwegian Lutheran Church (Our Savior’s Lutheran Church). Pastor Ketaurakat traveled back and forth between Centuria and Amery on the Soo Line train. During these years the sermons were in German.
December 1914 saw Pastor Joseph Krubsack becoming the first resident pastor. He served until November 1915. From the end of 1915 to the fall of 1916, Pastor Ketaurakat again served the congregation, next Pastor H. Lietzau of Star Prairie became pastor until the winter of 1918.
A six-month stint saw seminary student, William Pitzke, arriving in January 1919 and serving as pastor until June 1919. He taught the first confirmation class which was composed of Etta Alwin, William Alwin, Lloyd Alwin, and Elsie Freitag. Pastor J.W.F. Pieper of Stillwater performed the confirmation service.
Freitag wrote this about the first confirmation class, “Etta and I were 15 years old, Bill must have been 14, Lloyd was 12. Rev. Pitzke thought Lloyd was too young to be confirmed and he cried and cried until the pastor and the father decided it would be all right to confirm him as he had been an excellent participant in the class.”
After the confirmation and church services, the attendees held a congregational meeting to establish a church. Aldo Stenberg moved to name it Redeemer Lutheran Church. Then Pastor Pitzke stated, “All of you who are here today are now charter members of Redeemer Lutheran Church.” Charter members included Mr. and Mrs. Fred Alwin, Etta Alwin, William Alwin and Lloyd Alwin, Mrs. Augusta Freitag, Elsie Freitag, Mrs. James Johnson, Mrs. J. C. Johnson, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Limp, Mr. and Mrs. Aldo Stenberg, Mrs. Henry Knutson (Lorenda Strohbeen), and Mrs. Charles Werner.
Pastor Pitzke left the congregation soon after this and Pastor Otto P. Medenwald from Miles City, Montana, was called to this mission church at a salary of $125.00 a month. He was installed August 10, 1919. This presented another large change…sermons in English.
The congregation was officially organized February 18, 1920. The congregation was a member of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod.
October 4, 1920, the congregation purchased the lot where the church now stands at a cost of $450. Excavation for the church began in August 1921. The lot where the present-day parsonage stands was purchased on August 25, 1921, for $500. The church was designed by Emil Klingler who later became a well-known architect. All of the rough lumber needed for the foundation came from the Freitag swamp. Men from the congregation spent several days getting the white pine logs out of the swamp so that the logs could be hauled to the Kennedy sawmill. Much of the pretty oak woodwork on the inside of the church was made from donated oak logs that were locally cut and milled. A church member fashioned the pews and the pulpit and much of the interior woodwork of the church. The colorful and intricate stained-glass windows are a well-known feature of the church. The large glass depicting Jesus on Easter was given to the church by the Freitag family.
June 11, 1922, the cornerstone was laid and on November 5, 1922, the church was dedicated.
Under Rev. Medenwald’s ministry, the congregation grew steadily. By January of 1932 the congregation was able to become self-supporting, and on November 1, 1942, the congregation observed its 20th anniversary with a mortgage burning service. Rev. Medenwald served until February 8, 1953, when he resigned due to poor health.
Pastor Kenneth Seim served from June 14, 1953 to October 9,1955. Frederic Kemfert of St. Croix Falls served as a vacancy pastor until Pastor J. R. Petrie was installed on January 22, 1956.
After Pastor Petrie left in August 1957, Rev. L. Meyer of East Farmington served as the vacancy pastor until February 1958, when Pastor Louis Pingel was installed and served until May 18, 1965.
In the mid-1960’s, a decision was made by the congregation to withdraw from the Wisconsin Synod and become a part of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The first Missouri Synod pastor was Pastor Gordon Giese who served from August 22, 1965 to August 27, 1972. For the next few months, Dr. Linse from Concordia College, St. Paul, MN, and Pastor Krueger from New Richmond filled the pulpit.
On May 6, 1973, Pastor M. H. Kretzschmar was installed. He served until April 22, 1979, when he retired.
Carl F. Broecker of Amery became the interim pastor until August 24, 1980, when Mark G. Neumann was ordained and installed. Pastor Neumann served until September 1984, and Pastor Broecker again filled the vacancy until February 24, 1985, when Pastor Paul Wiegert was installed.
Stained glass windows in the church were donated as memorials during one of the renovations of the building. When it was possible, the church expanded physically. In 1961, the Remund property which is now our parking lot was purchased for $1 and “other valuable consideration”. On November 6, 1977, the fellowship hall, kitchen, new entrance and narthex were dedicated. In 1983 the church purchased the property adjacent to the parking lot for future expansion. In 1992 the church again expanded by adding on seven classrooms, two offices, new restrooms, and a new entrance hallway and an enlarged sanctuary. In December of 1995, the house and lot south of the parsonage were purchased.
Pastor Wiegert retired from active ministry in September 2006.
Pastor Ryan Barnes was installed as pastor on March 30, 2008. The Viebrock property was transferred to Redeemer in November 2009. Pastor Barnes resigned to accept a call to Idaho Falls, Idaho in September 2011.
Pastor Nev Crowther served as interim pastor during the vacancy. On January 27, 2013, Pastor Tom Hahn was installed as pastor. In October 2015 the house south of the parsonage was demolished and the lot was graveled for a second parking lot. New curb and gutter, wider driveways and a sidewalk completed the project in August 2016.
Pastor Hahn retired on April 17, 2022. Pastor Doug Davis is currently serving as the interim pastor.
Sunday, November 6, Redeemer Lutheran Church will be celebrating their 100th Anniversary. As they look forward to the future, they recognize the importance of the past and those brothers and sisters in Christ who have made this day possible. They would like you to be a part of the celebration.
Their 100th Anniversary worship celebration begins at 10:30 a.m. and will be followed by a catered luncheon. There will testimonies of how Redeemer has impacted lives, funny stories of days gone by, past pastor messages and displays of memorabilia of the past 100 years.
The church is extending an invitation as they celebrate the legacy and foundation so many helped create, on which they build the next 100 years.
