Redeemer

If only those beautiful stained-glass windows could talk, they would tell the Redeemer Lutheran Church story spanning 100 years.

10 decades where numerous pastors have shared the word of the Lord and God’s love has shined on celebrations and consoled during sorrow. The story starts in 1913, when a group of German Lutherans living in the Amery area wanted to worship together in their common faith. They asked the Reverend William Ketaurakat of Centuria to minister to them for an occasional service once or twice a month. At first, services were held in their homes, but later this group secured the privilege of meeting monthly in Our Savior’s Norwegian Lutheran Church (Our Savior’s Lutheran Church). Pastor Ketaurakat traveled back and forth between Centuria and Amery on the Soo Line train. During these years the sermons were in German.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.