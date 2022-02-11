The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced the preliminary December 2021 unemployment rates for Wisconsin’s 72 counties and the 34 cities with populations greater than 25,000 residents, Polk County closes out the year with a rank of 59 in terms of the highest unemployment rates out of 72 counties (with 72 being the largest amount of unemployment). A month ago, the county was sitting with a ranking of 41 out of 72.
The data shows that Wisconsin's unemployment rate declined to a record low of 2.8% in December, down from 3.0% in November. The data also showed that the total number of people in Wisconsin who are counted as unemployed declined to a record low of 86,200.
Wisconsin's labor force participation rate in December was 66.4%, 4.5 percentage points higher than the national rate of 61.9%. Wisconsin's unemployment rate in December was 2.8%, a record low for the data series.
"In December, Wisconsin reached a record low for both the number of unemployed workers and our unemployment rate, which is great news for our state," Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said. "For those who are still looking for work, the Workforce Innovation Grant Program, the Worker Advancement Initiative, and the Worker Connection Program, as well as traditional DWD job seeker services provide great opportunities to find a job and a well-paying career in 2022."
Polk County’s December rate was estimated at 2.8%, which is higher than the final rate of 2.0% for November. One year ago, the county’s unemployment rate was estimated at 5.6%.
The increase in unemployment from November to December in Polk County follows a state trend as DWD said preliminary unemployment rates stayed the same from November to December in only 12 of the 72 counties and increased in the remaining 60. Rates declined in all 72 counties year-over-year.
Preliminary unemployment rates from November to December declined or stayed the same in 26 of Wisconsin’s 34 largest cities and increased in the remaining eight. Year-over-year the rates declined in all 34 cities.
The five counties with the lowest unemployment rates in December include Lafayette (1.3%), Calumet (1.4%), Dane (also at 1.4%), Fond du Lac (1.5%), and Grant (also at 1.5%). Menominee County had the highest rate in December at 4.3%, followed by Iron (4.1%), Forest (3.8%), Adams (also at 3.8%), and Bayfield (3.7%).
Polk, Pierce, and St. Croix counties comprise Wisconsin’s Greater St. Croix Valley. In addition to Polk’s rate of 2.8%, December’s preliminary rate in Pierce was 2.1% and St. Croix’s rate was 1.9%.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate for Wisconsin in December was estimated at 2.8%, which is lower than November’s final rate of 3.0%. One year ago, the state’s seasonally adjusted rate was 4.0%.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate in Minnesota in December was estimated at 3.1%, which is lower than November’s final rate of 3.3%. Minnesota’s seasonally-adjusted rate one year ago was 4.7%.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate in the U.S. for December was estimated at 3.9%, which is lower than November’s final rate of 4.2%. One year ago, the U.S. rate (seasonally adjusted) was estimated at 6.7%.
December’s estimates are preliminary and are subject to revision within the next few weeks.
