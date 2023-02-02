Sticker shock is hitting property owners who have been left wondering just what caused the hikes after opening their end of the year tax bills.
Last week the Amery Free Press took a look at how school referendums can affect tax bills, in part two of the three piece series, the spotlight will be focused on municipalities and how improvements to everything from your home to the roads can take a toll on on property taxes.
Over the past 10 years, the Wisconsin Legislature and governors have attempted a number of measures to ease the growth in property taxes, including capping how much they can raise tax rates each year. But still, property taxes have continued to inch up.
In all, last year there were 104 referendums across the state varying from school districts exceeding the school cap to municipalities exceeding the levy limit.
As school districts and municipalities begin to see federal pandemic aid come to an end, they are also facing costs rising from inflation. The Consumer Price Index rose 7.7% in October 2022 over that same month in 2021.
That information comes with the fact that tax rates are declining, mostly because property values rose to all-time highs.
According to the Wisconsin Policy Forum, “Data on municipal tax levies will not be available until early 2023, but the growth in municipal taxes typically runs somewhat ahead of the increase in county taxes. That suggests that the overall increase in gross property taxes this year likely will be more than last year, but somewhat less than the two previous years.”
An assessment is the value an assessor places on your property. This value determines what portion of the local property tax levy is covered by your property.
An assessed value is the value a local assessor places on taxable property.
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) states under state law, all non-agricultural
assessments must be based on the property’s market value as of January 1. State law recognizes every municipality cannot be assessed at market value each year. The law requires each municipality is within 10% of market value once every five years. Assessed values are used to distribute the municipality’s tax burden among the individual property owners.
City of Amery Clerk/Treasurer Ben Jansen said, “Lots of things go into the assessment value including: comparable property sales (including recent arm’s length sale(s) of comparable properties); current construction costs; improvements to property; location; depreciation; legal restrictions (ie. zoning ordinances); and general economic changes in the community.”
Under state law, whenever an assessor changes the total assessment of any real property
by any amount, the owner must be notified. But, according to the DOR, failure to receive a notice does not affect the validity of the changed assessment.
The notice is supposed to be in writing and mailed at least 15 days (30 days in revaluation years) prior to the Board of Review (BOR) meeting. The notice contains the changed assessment amount and the time, date and place of the local BOR meeting. The notice must include information notifying the owner of the procedures to use to object to the assessment.
“Though the assessed value of your property affects your share of taxes, the actual amount you pay is determined by the budget needs of the schools, village, county, technical college, and state. All of these taxing units decide what services they will provide in the coming year and how much money they will need to provide those services. This amount is divided by the assessed value of all City property minus the school tax credit to arrive at the net tax rate. The tax rate is the rate that is necessary to raise sufficient money from the property tax to meet the levy. The levy is determined by totaling all expected sources of revenue such as state aids and shared revenues, license fees, etc. This amount is then subtracted from the estimated expenditure figure and the remainder must be raised from the property tax,” Jansen said.
What is the difference between a reassessment and a revaluation? The term reassessment, under state law, means to completely redo the assessment roll. After receiving a petition, DOR may order a reassessment of all (or any part) of the taxable property in a municipality if its investigation determines the assessments are not in compliance with the law.
A revaluation is done by the assessor when the property records are outdated or inaccurate, assessment uniformity is poor, a full revaluation hasn’t been done for 10 years, or reassessment is required under state law. A full revaluation includes on-site inspections (interior and exterior), measuring and listing all buildings, taking photos, and sketching buildings.
Town of Apple River Clerk JoAnn Joshu Agne said, “Reevaluations are recommended by the State to occur every five years. The purpose of a reevaluation is not to generate additional revenue for the taxing district but to make it more equitable to the constituents based on the valuation of property within the district.”
Apple River Town Chair Kerry Bryan said building permits/changes to properties do trigger an assessment. Joshu Agne added, “An assessor will visit the site, the valuation of the property may be improved based on the work and the following January 1, the assessment may be greater. It is not an immediate response by our assessor.”
Town of Black Brook Chair Eric Henningsgard and Clerk Sally Pickard agreed. They explained, “Taxes are based on the value of the property as of January 1 of the given year. So, for taxes collected in 2023, they are based on the value of the property as of January 1, 2022. If someone is in the process of building, they are only be taxed on the value of the property as of January 1, so the following January, if it is complete, it will be valued at the completed value.”
Ed Gullickson, Chair of Garfield Township said, “Our assessor reviews each property yearly, however it’s normal for property assessments over a period of years to drop below the percentage required by the State Department of Revenue. When that happens, a reassessment is required of the entire town to bring it closer to a present market value. This is normally not a pleasant time when reassessment has to take place, because we all know some property values go up and some decline. In a reassessment, the town levy remains at the same dollar amount. Reassessment is not to raise additional taxes for the municipalities.”
Henningsgard and Pickard said, “There are levy limits placed on how much a municipality is allowed to increase their budget so the only way to increase the budget over that limit is by a holding a special town meeting, or address it at the budget hearing held in November of each year. The residents must vote to exceed the levy limit set by the State of Wisconsin. Due to levy limits, it is very difficult for municipalities to do special projects as it is hard enough to keep up with general maintenance of roads, buildings and equipment.”
The Town of Black Brook was awarded a grant in the amount of $630,000 towards the upcoming repair to 60th Ave. The Town is responsible for payment of the entire project which may exceed $1,000,000 and reimbursed by the State of Wisconsin once the project is complete. “This can be a real hardship for towns to come up with that kind of money, but there comes a point where you don’t have any choice. There is so much more car, truck and farm implement traffic on many our town roads. However, when these roads were built, they weren’t made for the kind of traffic and/or weight of the vehicles using our roads today, so it takes more to maintain them and the cost to do this has increased as well,” said Henningsgard and Pickard.
Gullickson shared the largest expense for a town is road expense followed by emergency services – Fire Department and Ambulance. “Road maintenance by far is the largest with costs escalating over 400% since 2007. Most town road budgets have risen approximately 30% during that same time frame. Today’s cost on reconstructing a mile of road is approximately $175,000. That makes it very difficult to reconstruct town roads to todays required traffic load,” He said.
The Town of Garfield maintains 59.7 miles of roads. That includes mowing, general maintenance, restoring base and resurfacing. Garfield has now completed rebuilding 32 miles of roads since 2003.
Gullickson said, “Our plan is to continue on our rebuilding program. We have kept our levy increases each year between 1.5% to 4%. Keeping the levy increases close to or slightly above inflation allows our town to continue reconstructing the balance of our miles of roads and also improve our emergency services area. The Garfield board decided to spread our road rebuilding costs over multiple years to keep taxes down.”
He shared one of Garfield’s projects this year is reconstructing Sunrise Beach Boat Landing. He said, “We applied for and received a DNR grant to improve the boat landing. Our own crew will do the construction starting in April 2023 – no additional cost to our residents.”
The town also plans on doing some updating in the Garfield Park playground area.
“As Chairman, I receive the phone calls at tax time. Residents call complaining before they look over where the increases are coming from. Amery School tax increased in the town of Garfield 21% in 2021 and 15.4% in 2022 for a total of 36.4% in two years. Residents were very surprised at the huge school tax increase,” said Gullickson.
Apple River’s Bryan said, Large expenditures for road maintenance and construction are always a challenge. Local governments can be horrible with money management. Small corrections are all that constitutes will withstand until a breaking point. Large increases due to school referendums make Town projects nearly impossible to get buy off from constituents. This year’s Amery School District increase will put large investments in hold until the sunset clause is reached.”
Henningsgard and Pickard said, “Residents are not currently paying anything to the State of Wisconsin in their real estate tax bills and haven’t for several years. This means that the needs of the municipality and/or county and/or schools falls on the local residents.”
Jansen said the City of Amery converted the former Bremer Bank Building into its new City Center during 2021 and their first debt payments occurred in 2022, which made a difference in taxes. The City has also begun the process of upgrading its Wastewater Treatment plant. “While this project will not necessarily impact taxes, it will likely result in increased sewer bills,” Jansen said.
Jansen added the City will be updating its web page with similar tax info to better inform residents about changes.
Contact your assessor if you have questions about your assessment. Attend your municipalitie’s Open Book if you are unable to meet with your assessor. Open Book refers to a period of time (before BOR begins) when the completed assessment roll is open for examination. This period of time is an opportunity to discuss your property value with the assessor and provide reason for changing the value, if appropriate.
Bryan summed up the current tax situation saying, “We are all vying for the same dollar from people who only have so much tolerance.”
