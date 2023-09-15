Cozy Up with Quilts with the Apple River Quilt Guild as they host their 32nd Annual Fall Festival Quilt Show. The show this year is will be Friday and Saturday, September 15th and 16th, 9 am to 4 pm both days, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1050 Keller Ave. N in Amery, Wisconsin.  Lunch of home-made soup and pie will be served both days. Highlights include quilts of all kinds on display including quilts of all sizes, tote bags, table runners and wall hangings.

Demonstrations are back with Guild member’s favorite notions displayed and explained, along with other tips and demos from fellow quilters.  “We’ve had lots of fun at guild meetings talking what notions we like the best, some of which are not strictly for quilting” said show chair, Nancy Drake. “Our challenge quilts reflect the Fall Festival theme, Flannel and Fire with all the entries using flannel. There’s everything from tote bags and pillows, lap quilts and even a coat from a repurposed vintage quilt.”  There will be viewer’s choice voting for the challenge quilts.

