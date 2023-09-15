Cozy Up with Quilts with the Apple River Quilt Guild as they host their 32nd Annual Fall Festival Quilt Show. The show this year is will be Friday and Saturday, September 15th and 16th, 9 am to 4 pm both days, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1050 Keller Ave. N in Amery, Wisconsin. Lunch of home-made soup and pie will be served both days. Highlights include quilts of all kinds on display including quilts of all sizes, tote bags, table runners and wall hangings.
Demonstrations are back with Guild member’s favorite notions displayed and explained, along with other tips and demos from fellow quilters. “We’ve had lots of fun at guild meetings talking what notions we like the best, some of which are not strictly for quilting” said show chair, Nancy Drake. “Our challenge quilts reflect the Fall Festival theme, Flannel and Fire with all the entries using flannel. There’s everything from tote bags and pillows, lap quilts and even a coat from a repurposed vintage quilt.” There will be viewer’s choice voting for the challenge quilts.
A Marketplace of quilted items will allow viewers to purchase small quilted items plus larger quilts made by guild members. “The Marketplace of donated quilted items raised over $1200 last year with all proceeds going to Northwoods Homeless Shelter,” said Guild President Sue Pleskac. “Hopefully we can match that donation again.”
This year’s raffle includes two quilts, a queen size star quilt with pieced borders and a twin size scrap quilt, both made from Civil War era reproduction fabrics, and a basket filled with quilt goodies. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and are available from Guild members and at the show. The drawing is held September 18th. You do not have to be present to win.
Three regional quilt shops will be on hand to offer their wares, Little Piece of Mind from New Richmond, Topstitchery of Roberts, and One Wing Wool of Milltown.
Admission is $5.00 and youth under 16 years of age are free. The facility is handicap accessible with ample parking. Come for the quilts, stay for the pie!
The Apple River Quilt guild meets monthly on the third Monday at 6:00 pm at the First Lutheran Church in Amery. Visitors and new members are welcome.
Follow our Facebook page, Apple River Quilt Guild Fall Festival Show. For more information, contact Nancy Drake, Show Coordinator, at draken@amerytel.net
