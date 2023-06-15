If you are out and about in Amery this Saturday and you see a bunch of wheels, here is the deal:
Saturday, June 17th at 10am, the community is invited to participate in the first ever Juneteenth Bike Parade! Participants will meet at the Amery Public Library for crafts and discussion. At 10:30, the Bike Parade through town begins. Everyone is encouraged to decorate their bikes (and themselves!) with Juneteenth symbols and colors. At noon, participants are invited to a FREE noon showing of Black Panther at the Amery Theater and a presentation on the history of Juneteenth.
The following day, Amery United is hosting their Fourth annual Juneteenth celebration and cookout.
Representatives from the group said they welcome everyone to attend the Juneteenth Celebration BBQ. Sunday, June 18th from 1-4pm, the community is invited in commemorating Juneteenth through poetry readings, music, community art, swimming, good food, and community connection. This event is open to the public- bring a dish to pass. The event will take place at 1131 55th St., Amery, WI.
Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday on June 18th, 2021, but the history runs far deeper.
On “Freedom’s Eve,” or the eve of January 1, 1863, the first Watch Night services took place. On that night, enslaved and free African Americans gathered in churches and private homes all across the country awaiting news that the Emancipation Proclamation had taken effect. At the stroke of midnight, prayers were answered as all enslaved people in Confederate States were declared legally free. Union soldiers, many of whom were black, marched onto plantations and across cities in the south reading small copies of the Emancipation Proclamation spreading the news of freedom in Confederate States. Only through the Thirteenth Amendment did emancipation end slavery throughout the United States.
But not everyone in Confederate territory would immediately be free. Even though the Emancipation Proclamation was made effective in 1863, it could not be implemented in places still under Confederate control. As a result, in the westernmost Confederate state of Texas, enslaved people would not be free until much later. Freedom finally came on June 19, 1865, when some 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas. The army announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved black people in the state, were free by executive decree. This day came to be known as "Juneteenth," by the newly freed people in Texas.
According to Kelly Navies, a historian for the Smithsonian, “The holiday’s name Juneteenth is a combination of the month of June and the 19th day, representing the date in 1865 General Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas with a force of almost 2000 troops to inform the enslaved African Americans in Texas that they were now “free.” June + 19 = Juneteenth.”
President Biden signed into law Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, S. 475, creating a federal holiday to commemorate Juneteenth. This was the first federal holiday approved since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.
Biden’s proclamation included, "On Juneteenth, we recommit ourselves to the work of equity, equality, and justice. And, we celebrate the centuries of struggle, courage, and hope that have brought us to this time of progress and possibility. That work has been led throughout our history by abolitionists and educators, civil rights advocates and lawyers, courageous activists and trade unionists, public officials, and everyday Americans who have helped make real the ideals of our founding documents for all."
