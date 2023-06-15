Juneteenth-WEB.jpg

Juneteenth community art displayed at the Deer Park Public Library in 2022.

 Contributed

If you are out and about in Amery this Saturday and you see a bunch of wheels, here is the deal:

Saturday, June 17th at 10am, the community is invited to participate in the first ever Juneteenth Bike Parade! Participants will meet at the Amery Public Library for crafts and discussion. At 10:30, the Bike Parade through town begins. Everyone is encouraged to decorate their bikes (and themselves!) with Juneteenth symbols and colors. At noon, participants are invited to a FREE noon showing of Black Panther at the Amery Theater and a presentation on the history of Juneteenth.

