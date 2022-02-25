According to Polk County, the Parks and Trails Advisory Group (PTAG) was formed to establish and build relationships with trail and park user stakeholder groups while gaining a better understanding of the recreational needs within Polk County. The county’s website states PTAG will be working on diverse set of initiatives that will be designed to enhance quality recreational opportunities within the County.
Amy Middleton, Polk County Supervisor District 10, chairs the committee and recently came to the Polk County Environmental Services Committee with a request for a pause on an equestrian parking lot by the Stower Trail near Wanderoos. After a comprehensive plan was established, a budget item for a new larger parking lot that could accommodate horse trailers was approved and now there has been some debate on the process which led up to the approval.
Middleton said, “I have had chance to noodle the wrap-up of the Comprehensive Management Plan, the finalizing of it and watching the process from you guys (Environmental Services) to General Government to County Government and I just wanted to share some thoughts.”
She explained the trail plan had public comment, mapping and focus groups with much public input. Consultants took the information and put together a comprehensive trail management plan.
“I think what we should have done, and I know this is Monday morning quarterbacking, but I am saying this because what we need to do is get our process for these upcoming feasibilities dialed in. The phone calls that I have gotten and the feedback I have gotten is that we should have put one more step in that process of public comments,” said Middleton.
She said they received the public comments about a comprehensive county trail plan, then heard back from consultants on what they heard. “What we should have done is then went back to the public and said, ‘this is what we think we heard you say, is that true?’ essentially in the past we would have called that a Public Hearing.”
She feels it could have been another step in their planning process. Instead, the parks line item was embedded in the 2022 budget. “The public doesn’t get that if they want to comment on a Sterling (township) ATV trail location, a Stower parking lot or a bike trailhead, that they should come to a budget hearing. Either PTAG or this committee preferably should add a step in that process.” Middleton said.
She feels that when feasibility studies are done, hearings should be held whether they call it a Public Hearing or not. Middle said, “We should have said, ‘Here is our draft, check it out.’” At that point they would have heard concerns about trail decisions, such as the ones that have been coming in about the equestrian parking lot near the Stower.
“I think we can do better and not embed our public comment in a budget line item,” she said.
Middleton said she understands PTAG is an advisory group to the Polk County committees. The PTAG group understands what they put together could get changed at any one of the county committees. There seemed to be some confusion though from some members of PTAG as to why the equestrian parking lot was bumped up as a priority, when they had it further down the list. Those people felt like they had not even gotten the chance to properly discuss it.
“What I would love for you guys to consider and do is to put a pause on the parking lot until we find out where we are with the hearing,” said Middleton.
The hearing Middleton was speaking of is concerning the lawsuit filed by the Friends of the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail against the Wisconsin DNR and Polk County over the decision to add horses and snowmobiles as users of the trail.
She felt that depending on the outcome of the lawsuit, they could use the parking lot money to explore other equestrian options throughout Polk County. Middleton said, “It is senseless for us to spend $80,000 on a huge parking lot we may not need. The parking lot that is there has plenty of space for people to get Grandma out to go walk on the trail.”
District 1 Supervisor Brad Olson responded to Middleton saying, “You want more public comment but everyone in the county had the choice. They could have come here. There was a draft (of the comprehensive plan) out there. We all saw it in advance. Anyone could have showed up and said they didn’t like the parking lot.”
Olson said those concerned had at least two or three opportunities to come to the Environmental Services committee and they had at least one opportunity to go to General Government and the opportunity to go to County Board. He said the plan, including the parking lot was approved unanimously by every committee. He said Middleton was one of the people who approved the plan. “It got sent out of your group to us. Some things got changed-yes,” said Olson.
“We did not send out the Stower piece,” responded Middleton.
Olson said, “Equestrian was one of the choices in there.”
Middleton said the plan did not get posted for the public to view until deep into December. “You are absolutely right-if we would have posted that right out of the chute. Maybe we should have posted it by the end of October right after it came out of General Government so more people could have looked at it. It was not posted in a timely manner so that people looked at it,” said Middleton.
She said she understands they were in a time crunch with trying to get the budget finalized. She said, “I just think we needed another month, but we didn’t have it.”
Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Nelson is also a member of PTAG. He spoke following Middleton and said, “Although I agree a lot with Amy, I have concerns about the way it is presented. We are an advisory group. We have users of each group on our board. We had a year and a half of meetings. We were told all of the time to bring it (information) back to our user groups. As an equestrian person I brought back these things to equestrian people. As it got developed we had public meetings. I think the process went fine. These advisory groups work well when everyone is involved. It is ironic again to me that after we make the recommendations, we develop a plan, we send it to you guys (committees) and now there is a group out there that doesn’t like it. So now again, it is ‘Let’s attack the process’ right?”
In closing Nelson said, “There is nothing wrong with the process. Everyone knew what we were doing. Each user group approved their thing and now we have one user group again attacking another user group. That is what it seems like.”
He said the parking lot is beneficial to many user groups, saying, “There would be no reason in the world to stop the project. I hope PTAG doesn’t become too political.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.