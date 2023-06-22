ProgramsForChange-WEB.jpg

85 lives have been dramatically changed because of successful completion of Amery Hospital & Clinic’s Programs for Change, an outpatient treatment for substance dependence in Polk County and surrounding areas. It doesn’t end there, the lives of others who are affected by those 85, have been changed as well and it keeps going down the line. This Thursday, Programs for Change will celebrate five years of being open in Amery and so much more.

Programs for Change, located at the Amery Hospital & Clinic West Campus opened in June 2018. The program offers individualized outpatient substance abuse treatment services. 

