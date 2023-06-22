85 lives have been dramatically changed because of successful completion of Amery Hospital & Clinic’s Programs for Change, an outpatient treatment for substance dependence in Polk County and surrounding areas. It doesn’t end there, the lives of others who are affected by those 85, have been changed as well and it keeps going down the line. This Thursday, Programs for Change will celebrate five years of being open in Amery and so much more.
Programs for Change, located at the Amery Hospital & Clinic West Campus opened in June 2018. The program offers individualized outpatient substance abuse treatment services.
The hospital’s West Campus had already housed other behavioral health services for 10 years previous to Programs for Change and opening the substance dependency program was a logical step as there was such a great need for treatment services in the community. Before the program’s opening there were not a lot of services available to people in the area with these types of needs. Since its start in Amery, the program has been quite busy.
According to Brian Francis, Manager for Programs for Change, “We have had 85 people successfully complete our program and offer follow-up survey calls for three years after completion.” The survey results indicate:
82% have maintained sobriety.
84% report independent and stable living.
83% are employed (90% of those are satisfied with their current job).
76% report relationships have improved.
70% are still regularly attend community support group meetings.
100% would recommend the program to family or friends.
Alumni ranked their life satisfaction at a 7.8 (on a scale of 1-10).
Only 10% report legal issues and 11% have returned to treatment since graduation.
Programs for Change use an abstinence-based model and introduce the 12-Step principles during their intensive out patient treatment plan. During the 22-session, three times a week program; participants receive support as well as education on various substance abuse and recovery topics. There is a day and evening option so they can provide flexibility. The treatment staff is made up of licensed clinicians with many years of experience treating alcohol and substance abuse conditions.
“In order to help patients break from the harmful cycle of substance use, we assess the whole person and identify where alcohol or substance use has become a dependency. After this assessment, we’re able to provide tailored care that’s unique to every patient’s needs.”
This thorough assessment includes a diagnosis to determine the best level of care where recommendations can vary from enrollment into their program or an inpatient treatment facility. If a referral is made into their program, it serves as the basis of their treatment plan.
Another component of the program are Continuing Care services, for ongoing support.
At Programs for Change, you can expect to be treated with dignity and respect while you seek help for alcohol or substance use in a healing environment. They use evidence-based treatment models to provide personalized treatment and support that puts you in control of your recovery.
At Programs for Change, they will help guide down a healthier path where people can find a way to a life free of addiction. With expert specialists and a compassionate environment, participants have the tools they need to take control of recovery.
To celebrate the five year anniversary, there will be an Open House to tour the Programs for Change department and meet with staff Thursday June 29, 2023 from 2:30 to 5:30 at the Amery Hospital & Clinic West Campus on 230 Deronda Street in Amery.
