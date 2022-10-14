After what seems like a short but hot summer, the days are darkening, and it looks like a long winter may just arrive on schedule.
Wisconsin is prone to harsh weather and now is the time (if you haven't already) to take measures to prep your home for winter. Acting now could save you future headaches and dollars.
Shane Troff, owner of Royal Flush Plumbing and Heating, said as far as plumbing goes make sure to add heat tape to vulnerable pipes.
“Be sure to turn off outdoor faucets and unhook hoses. If possible, shut off the valve on your outside faucet. Wrap your water heater with an insulation blanket if it’s R value is less than 24 or if it’s warm to the touch,” said Troff.
His other tips included during a cold snap opening cupboard doors and/or run a fan to keep pipes from freezing. You could also run a thin stream of water from your faucets.
If you leave for an extended period of time be sure to turn off your water valve to prevent flooding in your absence.
As far as heating, Troff said if you plan to use an interior fireplace or wood stove, have it inspected and cleaned by a fireplace expert prior to heating season.
He suggests installing a smoke detector and installing a carbon monoxide detector on the lowest outlet and level of your home.
“Change your furnace filter and switch your thermostat to heat. If it’s been a while change batteries on your thermostat to make sure it can call for heat. Check and make sure interior air vents and cold air returns are not blocked or obstructed. During a cold snap keep the temperature steady. During extreme cold your furnace is working hard enough, don’t put extra strain on it by jumping the temperature around,” Troff said.
Troff believes it is important to make sure to keep furnace vents leading outside near ground level clear of snow and ice.
Also, reverse your ceiling fan direction to keep pushing the heat down toward floor level.
Reduce the draftiness of your windows. When fans move counter-clockwise, they are able to circulate air in a downward direction, cooling things off which is best for the warmer months, but in the winter you’ll want to set them to their winter setting. This will cause fans to run clockwise, which will actually push warm air down while pulling the cooler air upward, promoting a more comfortable environment.
Troff said, “Remember to apply window insulation film and put draft stoppers at bottom of windows and external doors.”
Last but not least, in fact it is the biggest tip; “Schedule a fall clean and check on your heating equipment to make sure it is functioning properly,” Troff said.
Have your equipment serviced prior to heating season can save many troubles during frigid months. Prevent unpleasant surprises. Not only can early servicing check for parts that may malfunction, but it can improve performance. One of the main causes of a furnace failure is the accumulation of dirt, dust, and other contaminants.
