With the Polk County Fair just around the corner, youth showmen are growing more and more excited to show off all of their hard work. From July 26 to July 30, cousins Elliette Wojchik and Macey Melberg will be at the fair, preparing, displaying, and awaiting judging of their animals. Since spring, Wojchik has been tending and caring for her sheep, and Melberg for her pigs, and now, come the end of July, it is time to show their hard work off.

Showing sheep for her second year, 11-year-old Elliette Wojchik is eager to perform without a halter and impress the judges. Wojchik says that it was her grandma who sparked the idea of showing sheep and it is something that she has loved and plans to continue. Wojchik says that her favorite part is getting to spend time with her sheep, although it is hard to say goodbye in the end. Last year she placed first place with one sheep, almost winning grand champion, and second place with the other. She was able to make $6/pound with one sheep and $2/pound with the second. Wojchik will be showing her two sheep Spike and Swish Friday, July 28 and the auction will occur the next day.

