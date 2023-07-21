The Polk County Fair is right around the corner. Last year the little lady pictured above enjoyed the foods of the fair. Some enjoy the rides and games–others exhibits. Currently many are preparing animals to show and auction.
With the Polk County Fair just around the corner, youth showmen are growing more and more excited to show off all of their hard work. From July 26 to July 30, cousins Elliette Wojchik and Macey Melberg will be at the fair, preparing, displaying, and awaiting judging of their animals. Since spring, Wojchik has been tending and caring for her sheep, and Melberg for her pigs, and now, come the end of July, it is time to show their hard work off.
Showing sheep for her second year, 11-year-old Elliette Wojchik is eager to perform without a halter and impress the judges. Wojchik says that it was her grandma who sparked the idea of showing sheep and it is something that she has loved and plans to continue. Wojchik says that her favorite part is getting to spend time with her sheep, although it is hard to say goodbye in the end. Last year she placed first place with one sheep, almost winning grand champion, and second place with the other. She was able to make $6/pound with one sheep and $2/pound with the second. Wojchik will be showing her two sheep Spike and Swish Friday, July 28 and the auction will occur the next day.
Wojchik picked out her sheep in April and spent the first month letting the sheep get used to her before she started preparing them for the fair. After school let out, she started walking them for half an hour a day and practicing showmanship with them. Wojchik’s sheep have a minimum weight of 110 pounds that she is required to meet. Currently both of her sheep are on track for weight, but she needs them to build muscle, which she’s been working to accomplish by walking them more and over hills.
Her responsibilities also include feeding the sheep, giving them water, walking them, bathing and brushing them, and cleaning their bedding. While she says taking care of them only takes up about an hour and a half of her day, she will spend much of her free time with the sheep just sitting in the pen with them and maintaining a good relationship with the sheep so that come show time they will trust her and behave well.
The night before the show, Wojchik will bathe Spike and Swish and then put tubes on them to protect their wool. She will brush and trim them the next morning and feed them a small amount before the show. When showing sheep, Wojchik will hold the sheep steady for the judge to examine. To do this she holds under their muzzle and ears, braces them on her knee, fixes their legs, then rests their head on her chest. The judge will then survey the sheep and may ask her questions about her sheep or just the animal in general.
13-year-old Macey Melberg will be showing at the fair for her fourth year- her third year showing swine. Showing in the fair was suggested to her by a friend’s father, and it is something that she has stuck with ever since. Her first year, Melberg showed bunnies, then added pigs into the mix her second year. By her third year she was showing only pigs and it is what she is showing again this year. When asked why she chose pigs, Melberg responded, “I just really like their personalities.”
Melberg will be showing her two pigs, Tulip and Tate. She will arrive at the fair Wednesday, July 26 to get the pigs settled and ready for showing the next day.
Before the show she must feed them, groom and bathe them, and then walk the pigs until the judge is ready. When showing pigs, the goal is to be the last one in the ring. Melberg will walk her pig around with a whip, making sure that she stays on the opposite side of the pig that the judge is on as they don’t judge the pig but how you display them. Pigs have to walk with their head up, which is one of the reasons for the whip- to tap the pig’s chin in order to lift their head. According to Melberg, this was really easy for Tate, but she had to work more with Tulip as she did not like to keep her head up as much.
Melberg says that her favorite part about performing in the fair is the showmanship because she is able to show off and bring out how well she’s done and how much she’s accomplished. As for her least favorite part, she dislikes the live ranking because there are so many pigs in the ring that it is hard to maneuver her two around.
Preparation for the fair is a lot of work and a huge commitment. Preparing the pigs starts about a month after Melberg gets the pigs in April. She begins the day working with her pigs from 7:30 to 11:00 a.m. and then again from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Some days she will also hose them off around noon to cool them off. Since pigs do not sweat, bathing and hosing the pigs throughout the day is very important. Melberg will bathe Tulip and Tate twice, sometimes three times a day, and is sure to give them access to water at all times so they do not overheat. She also needs to monitor the pigs’ weight. Melberg says that you want the pigs to be about 275 pounds before the fair as when you transport them, they will lose weight in the trailer due to stress. When they are young, she will leave food out for the pigs all the time, but once they reach a certain weight Melberg will start feeding them certain supplements to make them look how she’d like them to for the fair. Certain foods can fill them out, drop their belly, or make their coat shine.
Tulip, Melberg’s female pig, hurt her leg for a few days over the summer and lost weight from that. The weight fluctuates easily so she is constantly making adjustments to make sure they are ready for the show. Melberg will show Thursday, July 27 but until then she will be getting her pigs in shape as there will be a lot of walking during the show. To do this she will walk them around the yard and her hilly terrain will help a great deal to build muscle. She has gotten clearance by a vet and is ready to show off the amazing work she has done.
The love for animals runs deep in this family and both girls have done a phenomenal job preparing for the fair this year and are excited to continue showing and working with animals.
The 2023 Fair Theme is Back to our Roots in Cowboy Boots. The fair runs from Thursday July 27 – Sunday July 30, 2023.
