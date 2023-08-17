*Editor’s note: The School District of Amery’s first day of school is August 28. In anticipation for the big day, the Amery Free Press will have a preview story concerning students each week for the next two editions. This week we focus on Amery Middle School and the topic of how parents and students can prepare for what can seem like some rough years.
Middle School years are a time for growth and discovering new things, yet they are often reflected on as being negative. Young tweens and teenagers are introduced to a pre-high school experience that often feels like they were left to face a stressful new world all alone. Amery Middle School’s counselor Kate Weisenbeck was asked to talk about some of the challenges that most Middle School students and parents meet during this period and share some tips on how to start the school year off right and keep it running smoothly throughout the next nine months.
Middle School is a time where students grow, develop, and figure out who they really want to be. They go through a tremendous amount of change- mentally, physically, emotionally, and socially. Weisenbeck tells parents it is important to understand that Middle School is a very tough and stressful time for kids. Naturally, young teenagers are going to want to pull away from their parents, wanting more independence. While they’re not always ready for that, it is important for parents to find that balance of giving them both support and some independence.
Keeping communication open is also another really important aspect of parenting as children will try to shut down and stop sharing as much about their day. Parents must try a little harder to try and keep those lines open and available for their kids, so they have outlets for handling stress and anxieties. Instead of asking, “How was school today?” Weisenbeck suggests trying to dig a little deeper and ask, “Tell me what you learned in school today,” or “What did you have for lunch?” Staying connected to them will better help parents to understand what’s happening and in what way their children need their help.
For those with children who are just starting Middle School, Weisenbeck encourages parents to reach out with any concerns. Starting Middle School can often be just as difficult for parents as well as students. Parents can expect challenges and big emotions, but that is normal. Parents should know that their child is ready for this and have been prepared for what the new building entails. Creating boundaries is important, but so is trusting your child to set their own boundaries.
By this point children have begun to pick up on and understand things that are happening around them. They will begin to adopt the stress of things going on at home, along with the stress of school. Because of this, children will begin to rely less on their parents and more on their friends and peers. Friendships become even more important to Middle Schoolers as they begin to confide in their friends and then in return take on the stress and problems on their friends. A lot of times, teenagers don’t know what to do in situations, and this conflict becomes a huge burden in their lives. Parents should be prepared to have conversations with your child about things they may have heard from their friends and help their children to navigate through those things and how to support their friends.
Homework is a lot to manage in Middle School, too. Students go from having one classroom teacher to having four to five teachers in a day. The teenage brain is wired to be forgetful, so parents should be patient and understanding if their child makes mistakes. Knowing your child’s learning abilities will help you as a parent to assist them in whatever ways you can. If a student struggles with organization or keeping track or remembering things, their parents could check the homework hotline and remind them of some assignments they may have forgotten. If there are tests coming up, offer to help them study. If there is a project, parents could help them manage their time, so they are not stressed out about the approaching deadline. Depending on the student, parents may need to create short term goals and constantly ask for updates on their progress, but other students may work better independently and maybe need less support- it all depends on the child. It is important to know how your child functions and help them while still giving them the space they need to grow and become independent.
If parents have any questions about their child’s learning, they shouldn’t hesitate to reach out to the teachers and other staff at Amery Middle School. Having conversations with teachers can help both the parents and educators help each student grow and perform their very best and the staff are very willing to answer any questions and give advice to parents. Weisenbeck assures everybody that the staff are all very knowledgeable about what happens during adolescence and understands the stress that a lot of children and parents are under during these years. They expect kids to make mistakes and struggle, but they all want to help the middle schoolers succeed. “I think that the staff at the middle school just really genuinely cares a lot about kids… we care about their learning, and their academic success, but we also care about them as people.” Weisenbeck states.
Middle School is a time for students to grow in all areas and take a huge step into adulthood. Parents should believe that the school wants what’s best for their children and that the school’s staff really tries to support them the best that they can. It is important for parents as well to set kids up for a successful school day by making sure they are getting an adequate amount of sleep, eating regularly, and paying attention to their screen time. All of these will help kids to wake up ready for school and have a better handle on their emotions. Teachers and parents must work together to ensure the success of all of the kids in the community, especially during Middle School years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.