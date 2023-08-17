Kate Weisenbeck

Kate Weisenbeck

*Editor’s note: The School District of Amery’s first day of school is August 28. In anticipation for the big day, the Amery Free Press will have a preview story concerning students each week for the next two editions. This week we focus on Amery Middle School and the topic of how parents and students can prepare for what can seem like some rough years.

Middle School years are a time for growth and discovering new things, yet they are often reflected on as being negative. Young tweens and teenagers are introduced to a pre-high school experience that often feels like they were left to face a stressful new world all alone. Amery Middle School’s counselor Kate Weisenbeck was asked to talk about some of the challenges that most Middle School students and parents meet during this period and share some tips on how to start the school year off right and keep it running smoothly throughout the next nine months. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.