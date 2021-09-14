Balsam Lake, WI, September 15, 2021 – Polk County, WI. The Polk County Emergency Notification System, CodeRED, will be tested on September 15th to validate telephone numbers in Polk County’s database. Here’s what you need to know:
- • There is no need to take action if you receive the call. Emergency personnel are merely testing the system to ensure it is operational as needed, and to encourage additional residents to enroll to receive future notifications.
- • This process helps us continually improve the system. Testing increases the efficiency of the system and speed at which notifications will be delivered during an actual emergency.
- • Visit our website to update contact information. If your phone number is not in the database, you will not receive a call when we do launch an important notification http://tinyurl.com/polkcodered
“Residents and businesses are encouraged to visit our website and update their contact information, in particular those individuals who have unlisted phone numbers, who have changed their phone number or address within the past year and those who use a cellular phone or VoIP phone as their primary number,” according to Lisa McMahon, Polk County Emergency Manager. “The more residents who actively add or update their contact information in the emergency database, the better able we are to protect people and property.”
The CodeRED system allows Polk County officials to effectively reach residents and personnel by using the system’s capabilities to send telephone calls, text messages, emails, and social media posts to inform residents and better protect life and property.
McMahon urges citizens to visit the Polk County website, https://www.co.polk.wi.us/ , or http://tinyurl.com/polkcodered and click on the CodeRED logo. Questions regarding this system test should be directed to the Emergency Management office at 715-485-9280.
You can also send the text “polkwi” to 99411 to receive a link to the website on your phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.