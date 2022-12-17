Counties

With an average of about 138 unemployment claims per week and rates increasing with each passing day of winter, Polk County could possibly reach 7,000 unemployment claims by the end of 2022. This is a vast decrease from the 17,313 claims during 2021, and may be attributed to the loss of COVID-19 unemployment benefits during the autumn of 2022.

Out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, Polk has stayed mid-pack in terms of its unemployment rates over the past year. Currently Polk is sitting with a rank of 43. In the past year the county has fluctuated with rates between 4.5% at its highest and 2.9%, where it currently sits. 

