With an average of about 138 unemployment claims per week and rates increasing with each passing day of winter, Polk County could possibly reach 7,000 unemployment claims by the end of 2022. This is a vast decrease from the 17,313 claims during 2021, and may be attributed to the loss of COVID-19 unemployment benefits during the autumn of 2022.
Out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, Polk has stayed mid-pack in terms of its unemployment rates over the past year. Currently Polk is sitting with a rank of 43. In the past year the county has fluctuated with rates between 4.5% at its highest and 2.9%, where it currently sits.
Recently the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced the preliminary October 2022 unemployment rates for Wisconsin’s 72 counties and the 35 cities with populations greater than 25,000 residents. Polk County’s October rate was 2.9%, which is lower than the 3.2% rate for both September and August. It is slightly higher than one year ago, when the county’s rate was 2.6%.
According to the U.S. Burreau of Labor Statistics, Polk County hit record high unemployment rates in April 2020, sitting at 16.2%. The record low was November 2021 at 2.0 %
DWD said preliminary unemployment rates from September to October declined or stayed the same in 71 of 72 Wisconsin counties. Rates declined or stayed the same in 10 of the 72 counties year-over-year. The current rates range from 2.2% in Calumet 5.9% in Menominee.
Polk, St. Croix and Pierce counties comprise Wisconsin’s Greater St. Croix Valley. In addition to Polk’s rate of 2.9%, St. Croix saw a rate of 2.6% and October’s preliminary rate in Pierce was 2.7%.
The five counties with the lowest unemployment rates in October include Calumet (2.2%), Clark (also at 2.2%), Dane (also at 2.2%), Iowa (also at 2.2%), and Eau Claire (2.3%). Menominee had the highest rate in October at 5.9%, followed by Iron (4.9%), Forest (4.7%), Adams (4.4%), and Milwaukee (4.0%).
Preliminary unemployment rates from September to October decreased or stayed the same in all of Wisconsin’s 35 largest cities. Year-over-year, the rates declined or stayed the same in 14 cities. Rates ranged from 2.0% in Sun Prairie to 4.5% in Milwaukee and Racine.
Across the border, Washington County in Minnesota reported a preliminary rate of 1.6% for October, while Dakota County, MN reported a rate of 1.6% and Chisago County MN had a rate of 1.7%.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate for Wisconsin in October was estimated at 3.3%, which is higher than the final rate of 3.2% for September and 3.1% for August’s final rate. One year ago, the state’s seasonally adjusted rate was 3.2%.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate in Minnesota for October was estimated at 2.1%, which is higher than September’s final rate of 2.0% and August’s final rate of 1.9%. Minnesota’s seasonally-adjusted rate one year ago was 3.1%.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate in the U.S. for October was estimated at 3.7%, which is higher than September’s final rate of 3.5%, but the same as August’s final rate. One year ago, the U.S. rate (seasonally adjusted) was estimated at 4.6%.
Wisconsin’s preliminary (seasonally adjusted) labor force participation rate for October was estimated at 65.3%, which is lower than September’s final rate of 65.6% and August’s final rate of 65.9%. One year ago, Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate was 66.4%. The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) labor force participation rate for the U.S. in October was estimated at 62.2%, which is lower than September’s final rate of 62.3% and August’s final rate of 62.4%. One year ago, the labor force participation rate in the U.S. was 61.7%.
October’s estimates are preliminary and are subject to revision within the next few weeks.
Thus far, the total number of unemployment claims made from January 1, 2022 through December 3, 2022 has been 1,193,475. The county breakdown is:
ADAMS-3,939
ASHLAND-4,587
BARRON-11,774
BAYFIELD-5,291
BROWN-46,274
BUFFALO-2,330
BURNETT-2,556
CALUMET-9,503
CHIPPEWA-18,069
CLARK-6,048
COLUMBIA-14,317
CRAWFORD-4,197
DANE-71,360
DODGE-17,212
DOOR-9,848
DOUGLAS-5,928
DUNN-10,076
EAU CLAIRE-18,873
FLORENCE-393
FOND DU LAC-18,148
FOREST-3,045
GRANT-9,219
GREEN-6,462
GREEN LAKE-5,235
IOWA-5,280
IRON-1,954
JACKSON-5,184
JEFFERSON-14,802
JUNEAU-6,336
KENOSHA-30,761
KEWAUNEE-3,275
LA CROSSE-17,804
LAFAYETTE-3,201
LANGLADE-5,686
LINCOLN-8,400
MANITOWOC-16,634
MARATHON-25,629
MARINETTE-10,780
MARQUETTE-5,301
MENOMINEE-1,165
MILWAUKEE-258,197
MONROE-8,501
OCONTO-9,271
ONEIDA-10,752
OUTAGAMIE-34,294
OZAUKEE-12,833
PEPIN-1,196
PIERCE-4,800
POLK-6,308
PORTAGE-14,742
PRICE-3,155
RACINE-54,191
RICHLAND-2,963
ROCK-39,299
RUSK-3,707
SAUK-12,479
SAWYER-4,918
SHAWANO-7,714
SHEBOYGAN-17,411
ST CROIX-7,791
TAYLOR-5,575
TREMPEALEAU-6,437
UNKNOWN (Out of State Claims and Other Factors)-19,576
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.