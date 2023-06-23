The Wisconsin Department of Tourism released 2022 economic impact data, showing the tourism industry generated a record-breaking $23.7 billion in total economic impact. The highest-ever overnight visitation helped fuel the growth, with Polk County playing a pivotal role by contributing $156 million in total economic impact.
The 2022 total economic impact surpassed the previous statewide record of $22.2 billion set in 2019. Polk County also surpassed the previous record of $140 million set in 2021. Additionally, last year, Polk County tourism supported 1079 part-time and full-time jobs across various sectors of the industry and generated $9.2 million in local tax revenue. Statewide, tourism generated $1.5 billion in state and local tax revenue. Without this revenue, each Wisconsin household would pay an additional $620 to maintain the current level of government service.
The Polk County Tourism Council, operating the Polk County Information Center and direct marketing Polk County, has been promoting Polk County to visitors for 30 years. Spokesperson, William Johnson, Frederic, said, “With the Twin Cities market so close to us, and all of the outdoor recreation opportunities we offer, Polk County is the perfect destination for adventure, discovery, and fun.” Check out Polk County at www.discoverpolkcountywis.com and pick up a free official 2023 Polk County Visitors Guide at the Information Center.
As a comparison, 10 years ago, the total economic impact of visitor spending in Polk County hovered around $40 million. With the largest population centers just over 3,000 residents, Polk County more than holds its own, compared to our neighboring counties. For a county-by-county breakdown go to:www.industry.travelwisconsin.com/research
The Mission Statement of the Tourism Council is: The official marketing entity promoting Polk County tourism, businesses, communities, economic well-being, events and recreation.
