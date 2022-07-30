According to Polk County Administrator Vince Netherland, Polk County is right in the middle of the pack concerning population growth in the State of Wisconsin.
He shared the county has seen a population growth of approximately one percent, which is about in the middle of the 72 counties in the state. The 10 most populous municipalities in Polk County are as follows:
• The Town of Osceola had a population of 2, 855 in 2010 and 2,941 as a 2020 final estimate. This saw an increase of 86 or a 3.01% change.
• The City of Amery had a population of 2,902 in 2010 and 2,856 as a 2020 final estimate. This saw a decrease of 46 or a -1.59% change.
• The Town of Alden had a population of 2,786 in 2010 and 2,812 as a 2020 final estimate. This saw an increase of 26 or a 0.93% change.
• The Village of Osceola had a population of 2,568 in 2010 and 2,698 as a 2020 final estimate. This saw an increase of 130 or a 5.06% change.
• The Town of Lincoln had a population of 2,208 in 2010 and 2,233 as a 2020 final estimate. This saw an increase of 25 or a 1.13% change.
• The City of St. Croix Falls had a population of 2,133 in 2010 and 2,113 as a 2020 final estimate. This saw a decrease of 20 or a -0.94% change.
• The Town of Farmington had a population of 1,836 in 2010 and 1,908 as a 2020 final estimate. This saw an increase of 72 or a 3.92% change.
• The Town of Garfield had a population of 1,692 in 2010 and 1,704 as a 2020 final estimate. This saw an increase of 12 or a 0.71% change.
• The Town of Eureka had a population of 1,649 in 2010 and 1,687 as a 2020 final estimate. This saw an increase of 38 or a 2.30% change.
• The Town of Balsam Lake had a population of 1,411 in 2010 and 1,380 as a 2020 final estimate. This saw a decrease of 31 or a -2.20% change.
Polk County as a whole had a population of 44,205 in 2010 and 44,628 as a 2020 final estimate. This was an increase of 423 or 0.96% change.
According to the 2010 census, Wisconsin had a population of 5,686,986 and 5,854,594 as a 2020 final estimate. This saw an increase of 167,608 or a 2.95% change. The United States as a whole had a population of 308,745,538 in 2010 and 329,484,123 as a 2020 final estimate. This saw an increase of 20,738,585 or a 6.72% change.
The median age in the county is 46.3 and there are currently more deaths than births within the county. The increase in population is due to people moving into Polk County.
“If you notice, most of the growth in our county is along the river. Part of that may be due to the fact that many of our newer residents are coming from Minnesota. Their bringing business, their bringing their families, and it may be why those areas are growing,” said Netherland.
He said, “When we look beyond 2021, our feeling is we will continue to see growth. I do not think you are going to see extremely rapid growth, but I do think you will see some marginal growth as we move forward.”
