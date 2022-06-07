According to a May 25, release from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), Polk County is ranked 59 out of 72 counties for unemployment rates. The report showing Polk in the upper half of the state with unemployed, documented preliminary April 2022 unemployment rates for Wisconsin’s 72 counties and the 35 cities with populations greater than 25,000 residents. Polk County’s April rate was estimated at 4.5%, which is a hair lower than the rate of 4.9% one month ago and 4.8% one year ago.
Polk, St. Croix and Pierce counties comprise Wisconsin’s Greater St. Croix Valley. In addition to Polk’s rate of 4.5%, St. Croix saw a rate of 3.0% (ranked 30). April’s preliminary rate in Pierce was 3.1% (ranked 36).
Other area counties see unemployment rates of 2.5% for Eau Claire County, 3.3% for Dunn County, 3.7% for Chippewa County, 3.9% for Barron County, 4.6% for Washburn County and 5.8% for Burnett County.
DWD said preliminary unemployment rates from March to April decreased or stayed the same in 63 of the 72 counties. Rates declined in all 72 counties year-over-year. The current rates range from 1.9% in Lafayette to 7.7% in Iron.
Preliminary unemployment rates from March to April decreased or stayed the same in 33 of Wisconsin’s 35 largest cities. Year-over-year the rates declined in all 35 cities. Rates ranged from 1.8% in Fitchburg to 5.0% in Milwaukee.
The five counties with the lowest unemployment rates in April include Lafayette (1.9%), Dane (2.0%), Green (also at 2.0%), Calumet (2.1%), and Fond du Lac (2.3%). Iron County had the highest rate in April at 7.7%, followed by Menominee (7.0%), Bayfield (6.6%), Forest (6.5%), and Burnett (5.8%).
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate for Wisconsin in April was estimated at 2.8%, which is the same as the final rate for March and lower than February’s final rate of 2.9%. One year ago, the state’s seasonally adjusted rate was 4.3%.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate in Minnesota for April was estimated at 2.2%, which is lower than the final rate of 2.5% in March and February’s final rate of 2.7%. Minnesota’s seasonally-adjusted rate one year ago was 3.5%.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate in the U.S. for April was estimated at 3.6%, which is the same as the final rate for March and lower than February’s final rate of 3.8%. One year ago, the U.S. rate (seasonally adjusted) was estimated at 6.0%.
Wisconsin’s preliminary (seasonally adjusted) labor force participation rate for April was estimated at 66.5%, which is the same as the final rate for March but higher than the final rate of 66.4% for February. One year ago, Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate was also 66.7%. The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) labor force participation rate for the U.S. in April was estimated at 62.2%, which is lower than the final rate of 62.4% for March and February’s final rate of 62.3%. One year ago, the labor force participation rate in the U.S. was 61.7%.
April’s estimates are preliminary and are subject to revision within the next few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.