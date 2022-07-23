An activity based off of CBS’s popular show The Amazing Race, saw mentors and mentees from Polk County Kinship sprinting across Amery to tackle challenges.
CBS’s Amazing Race is an adventure reality game show in which 11 or 12 teams of two race around the world performing physical and mental challenges, with the first team to arrive at the end being crowned the Champions.
The Kinship version saw teams racing around Amery participating in a variety of challenges offered up by local businesses and clubs including the Amery Community Club, the Amery Community Center, the Amery Royalty, Amery Girls Basketball, Amery Boys Basketball, Kyuki-Do Martial Arts of Amery, Bremer Bank, Chet Johnson Drug and the Amery Public Library.
18 Kinship teams ran the race. Taking the First Place finish was the team of Mylez, Zachary and Erin. Second Place went to Mia and Kelly. Third Place went to Karter and Barry.
Amy Danielson of Polk County Kinship said, “It was a great night. The teams all said that they had so much fun and all came to the finish line with huge smiles. Everyone finished- the last team with one minute to spare!”
The Kinship of Polk County mentoring program matches mentors with mentees to cultivate relationships that provide crucial support and guidance as these young people grow and develop into our next generation of citizens and leaders.
Research has shown that when matched through a quality mentoring program, mentors can play a powerful role in providing young people with the tools to make responsible decisions, stay focused and engaged in schools, and reduce or avoid risky behavior like skipping school, drug use and other negative activities.
Kinship is not a mandated program, so all applicants want to be in the program and are excited to get matched. Mentors commit to spending 3-4X/month with their mentee for a minimum of one year. The staff make matches based on interests and proximity.
Kinship of Polk County is a youth mentoring program that has been serving local youth for over 42 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.