POLK COUNTY, Wisconsin, July, 29, 2022—The Polk County Public Health Department has issued a water advisory for Big Butternut Lake due to blue green algae blooms in the lake.
Blue-green algae, technically known as cyanobacteria, are microscopic organisms that are naturally present in lakes and streams. They usually are present in low numbers. Blue-green algae can become very abundant in warm, shallow, undisturbed surface water that receives a lot of sunlight. When this occurs, they can form blooms that discolor the water or produce floating rafts or scums on the surface of the water.
Some blue-green algae produce toxins that could pose a health risk to people and animals when they are exposed to them in large enough quantities. Health effects could occur when surface scums or water containing high levels of blue-green algal toxins are swallowed, through contact with the skin or when airborne droplets containing toxins are inhaled while swimming, bathing or showering. Exposure to blue green algae can produce the following symptoms in pets and humans: stomach cramps; diarrhea; vomiting; fever; muscle weakness; difficulty breathing; and seizures. Extreme cases of exposure can lead to liver failure, respiratory failure, and even death.
For your safety if water is cloudy, looks like green paint or pea soup, or has a floating scum layer or floating clumps: do not swim or swallow water; do not allow pets to swim or drink; and do not allow children to play with scum layers even from the shore.
If you are experiencing symptoms related to exposure, contact your doctor or the Poison Information Hotline immediately (800-222-1222). For more information visit www.polkcountyhealthdept.org or call the Polk County Health Department (715) 485-8400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.