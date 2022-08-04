POLK COUNTY, Wisconsin, July, 29, 2022—The Polk County Public Health Department has issued a water advisory for Big Butternut Lake due to blue green algae blooms in the lake.

Blue-green algae, technically known as cyanobacteria, are microscopic organisms that are naturally present in lakes and streams. They usually are present in low numbers. Blue-green algae can become very abundant in warm, shallow, undisturbed surface water that receives a lot of sunlight. When this occurs, they can form blooms that discolor the water or produce floating rafts or scums on the surface of the water.

