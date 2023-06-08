The Polk County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting death of Tyler Abel, 42.
Abel was shot and killed by officers from the New Richmond Police and St. Croix County Sheriff’s departments while responding to a domestic disturbance Saturday night.
A release issued by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s department said: “The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at about 10:46 p.m. on June 3, 2023, reporting a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 1900 block of CTH CC, in Star Prairie Township. The caller advised that her husband was ‘out of control’ and threatening to ‘bring his AR out.’
“St. Croix County Deputies and officers from the New Richmond Police Department arrived on scene and located the female caller outside of the residence. Officers on scene were advised there were still two juveniles inside the residence. The male subject was also inside and threatening officers. Deputies observed through the window that he had armed himself with a hunting rifle, and they were attempting to communicate with the subject.
“The subject continued to make threats, and exited the residence with a long gun to confront the officers. A St. Croix County deputy and a New Richmond Officer fired their weapons, and the subject was struck. He died at the scene. No one else was injured.
“In accordance with WI State Statute 175.47, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the criminal investigation into this incident. Once complete, the investigation case file will be turned over to the St. Croix County District Attorney’s Office for review.
“The deputy and officer who were involved in this shooting have been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation and the internal review.”
Abel was employed by the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) in Stillwater.
DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell said ““I’d like to extend my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family of Corrections Officer Tyler Abel, whose death this weekend is both tragic and troubling.
“Abel, 42, was shot and killed Saturday night in St. Croix County, WI by law enforcement officers who responded to a domestic disturbance call at his home. According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, Abel confronted law enforcement officers with a gun. No one else was injured in the incident.
“After spending approximately 20 years in manufacturing, Abel changed careers and was hired as a corrections officer with the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) in April of 2022. He worked at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater where he was well-liked and highly regarded by many staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.