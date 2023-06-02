If a comparison between the beginning of 2022 and 2023 acts like a crystal ball for Polk County’s first few months of 2024, they could end up being sleepy ones. But no worry, it seems trends show things tend to pick up further into the year.
Terry Hauer, Executive Director for Polk County Economic Development Corporation (PCEDC) said the group is focused on economic success for all in Polk County. A new publication produced by the PCEDC called The Dashboard will be produced bi-annually to deliver a concise and reliable resource of current economic indicators to assist local business, industry, and governmental leaders in making critical decisions to help drive success.
“We are always ready to assist in many ways with effective programs, ideas and resources for employers and municipalities large and small,” said Hauer, “The PCEDC is continually working with our local employers and communities to drive economic sustainability, prosperity, and growth.”
The first edition of the publication showed the first months of 2023 were a bit slower than the previous year. Examples of this included a lower sales tax total in January 2023 of $293,391.07 compared to January 2022’s total of $294,616.77.
The housing market saw declines this year during the first three months in new listings, pending sales, closed sales and average sale prices.
Housing permits were not only down in Polk County, but Burnett, Pierce and even growing St. Croix County.
The Dashboard reports 2,459 companies employ Polk County workers and also gives a breakdown to some of the biggest employing industries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.