A new study shows home values in Polk County have grown 47.33% in the past five years, placing the county in the top 10 for rate of increases in Wisconsin.
The study, done by the website SmartAsset, examined property nationwide to determine where people are “getting the most value for their property tax dollars,” according to the website. To compile the rankings, the study authors looked at property taxes paid, school rankings and the change in property values over a five-year period.
Polk County ranked sixth in home value growth at 47.33% over the past five years. Rock County in southern Wisconsin had the top ranking at 54.38%. The only other county breaking in the top 10 that is located in the western portion of the state is Chippewa County, coming in at number three at 50.14%.
Kenosha County was second at 51.75%, Sheboygan County was fourth at 48.86%, Brown County was fifth at 45.65%. Racine County placed seventh at 45.92%, Milwaukee County was eighth at 45.81%, Outagamie County was ninth at 45.19% and Walworth County completed the top 10 at 44.54%.
Polk County ranked third in Best Overall Value with a property tax rate of 1.59%. Sawyer County was first at 1.03%, Chippewa County second at 1.48%, Washington County fourth at 1.48%, St. Croix County fifth at 1.44%, Outagamie County sixth at 1.84%, Eau Claire County seventh at 1.77%, Iron County eighth at 1.43%, Grant County ninth at 1.69% and Octonto County at tenth at 1.48%
The study authors, as a way to measure the quality of schools, analyzed the math and reading/language arts proficiencies for every school district in the country. An average score for each district was created by looking at the scores for every school in that district, weighting it to account for the number of students in each school. Within each state, every county was assigned a score between 1 and 10 (with 10 being the best) based on the average scores of the districts in each county.
Polk County did not appear in the top ten counties when it came to school ratings. It ranked 13th. Ranking first in the state was Iron County, with a school rating of 8 and a school value index of 12.17. Sawyer County was second, with a school rating of 8 and a school value index of 11.34. Grant County was third with a school rating of 8 and a school value index of 11.17. Kewaunee County was fourth with a school rating of 10 and a school value index of 10.28. Oconto County was fifth with a school rating of 8, school value index 9.47. Pepin County sixth with a school rating 9, school value index 9.1. Door County was seventh with a school rating 10, school value index 9.09. Saint Croix County was eighth with a school rating of 10, school value index 8.61. Outagamie County was ninth with a school rating of 9, school value index 8.53. Washington County rounds out the top 10 with a school rating of 10, school value index of 8.3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.