If Polk County is where you stay, property tax bills show you better be prepared to pay. Property taxes are a primary source of revenue for many local governments. In the third part of a three-part series, the Amery Free Press will take a look at how local property taxes compare to others across the nation and how to avoid sticker shock when you open that bill at the end of every year.
Property taxes are a significant expense for homeowners. Even after you've paid off your mortgage, you'll still get a property tax bill. Statics show Polk County homeowners pay one of the highest median property tax bills in the nation.
The starting point for that bill is your property tax assessment. If you know how it's calculated and keep yourself informed of local decisions, you can have an idea of what your bill is likely to be each year. Then you can budget accordingly, avoid ugly surprises and spot any costly errors on your bill.
Property taxes pay for things like public schools, community colleges, roads, emergency services, libraries, local government employees' salaries, parks and recreation, and other local needs.
Because the calculations used to determine property taxes vary widely from county to county, the best way to compare property taxes on a large scale is by using aggregate data. You can compare property taxes across states and counties by median property tax in dollars, median property tax as percentage of home value, and several other benchmarks.
Polk County is home to over 45,000 people living in one of thirty-six municipalities.
The median property tax in Polk County, Wisconsin is $2,649 per year for a home worth the median value of $170,300. Polk County collects, on average, 1.56% of a property's assessed fair market value as property tax.
Polk County Wisconsin is ranked 241st of the 3143 U.S. counties in order of median property taxes, according to tax-rate.org.
The average yearly property tax paid by Polk County residents amounts to about 4.74% of their yearly income. Polk County is ranked 101st of the 3143 counties for property taxes as a percentage of median income.
Dane County collects the highest property tax in Wisconsin, levying an average of $4,149.00 (1.8% of median home value) yearly in property taxes, while Iron County has the lowest property tax in the state, collecting an average tax of $1,520.00 (1.42% of median home value) per year.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, there are two basic components in any tax, the base and the rate. Multiplying the base times the rate, determines the tax amount. The base is the value of all taxable property in the district. The clerk calculates the rate after the governing body of the town, village or city determines how much money must be raised from the property tax. In Wisconsin, the town, village, or city treasurer collects property taxes for the municipality, the school and the county.
The tax rate is the rate necessary to raise sufficient money from the property tax to meet the levy. The tax rate is determined by dividing the total assessment of a district into the levy. The rate is often expressed in terms of dollars per thousand.
Each municipality must raise the funds needed to operate its own functions in addition to its share of the funds needed for the county and school district operations.
The total amount of the levy must be divided by the total assessed value of the municipality to establish the tax rate.
As discussed in last week’s look at property taxes, municipality decisions made now can play a major role in the number on your tax bill currently or later down the line.
One example of this is a decision made in November 2021 by the City of Amery. During a City Center/Keller Avenue G.O. Bonding Presentation from Baird Capital, Justin Fisher discussed 10-Year Borrowing for the Keller Avenue Project. According to council minutes, “The dollars are what is expected for the city's share towards completion of the project.”
There was also presentation for Capital Expenses and City Center costs over the 10-Year borrowing period. There was a $900,000 option for those expenses and a $1.4M option. City Administrator, Bjorklund noted that the combined ask of borrowing is $1.1M for Keller Avenue and $1.4M for the Capital Expenses and City Center Costs. “The borrowing would be just like the G.O. Bonding that was done for the previous City Center borrowing of $3.25M. The borrowing will be put on the open market to obtain the best interest rate. Both scenarios were looked at, and she felt the $1.4M made the most sense for upcoming costs to capital expenses and improvements that the City Center had accumulated over the original $3.25M budget. There is a balloon payment due at the end of the borrowing period, and the council can make the decision to refinance at that time to extend 10 years to the payment period.”
Mr. Fisher noted that the city will have 34% debt capacity remaining. Capital expenses were taken out of the 2022 Budget to accommodate the Expenditure Restraint Program. There was a large list of costs Bjorklund felt were needed for the city. Those did include capital expenses that were removed from the budget. City Administrator, Bjorklund noted that the items were for discussion purposes and planning. The council has the final say as to what monies are expended for the needs moving forward.
A motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch to pursue borrowing in the amount of $1.M for the Keller Avenue Project and $1.4M for the completion of the City Center and Capital Projects for 2022. Motion seconded by Council President, Leonard.
Expensive municipality projects not covered by grants along with school referendums and county needs are all going make a difference on tax bills today and possibly for years to come. Homeowners have few options. Some that do exist, include discussions with those who put the value on your home and making your voice heard to those who make decisions on projects.
Across the nation the top 10 highest property taxes by state include: New Jersey (1.89%), New Hampshire (1.86%), Texas (1.81%), Nebraska (1.76%), Wisconsin (1.76%), Illinios (1.73%), Michigan (1.62%), Vermont (1.59%), North Dakota (1.42%) and Ohio (1.36%).
The five lowest property tax medians in the U.S. are: Louisiana (.18%), Alabama (.33%), Delaware (.43%), West Virginia (.49%), South Carolina (.5%).
