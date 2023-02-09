taxes

If Polk County is where you stay, property tax bills show you better be prepared to pay. Property taxes are a primary source of revenue for many local governments. In the third part of a three-part series, the Amery Free Press will take a look at how local property taxes compare to others across the nation and how to avoid sticker shock when you open that bill at the end of every year.

Property taxes are a significant expense for homeowners. Even after you've paid off your mortgage, you'll still get a property tax bill. Statics show Polk County homeowners pay one of the highest median property tax bills in the nation.

