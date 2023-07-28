Public safety, reducing substance abuse, and improving infrastructure top the list
The priorities of Polk County government over the next three years will focus on making the county safe, and start by reducing substance abuse and improving infrastructure.
Those were the three top priorities the county board set after a long process this past year that involved studies and interviews.
UW-Extension Director Kari Weiss and County Administrator Vince Netherland provided the presentation of the top six priorities identified.
In the final presentation of the priorities to the board at last week’s meeting, Weiss recognized the efforts of Polk County Environmental Services Director Bob Kazmierski and others who “worked diligently to help us really bring the initial organization of the priorities to a head here,” she said.
She outlined the timeline of the study that began last March with interviews of county board supervisors. After the data collected, it was analyzed, and a preliminary presentation was made at the May board meeting.
“We sat and interviewed one-on-one with all of you, and I wanted to [recognize] that initial piece and how important that was to get all of your input … that’s very impactful … it took a little bit longer, but we got a lot of rich data …,” Weiss said.
For the next two months, divisional directors were brought into the study to help align the priorities with departmental activities, which were reviewed at the committee level.
From that work, the final presentation was completed, Weiss said.
“The real work was with the divisional directors who sort of fleshed that out. There was a lot of fine wordsmithing that took place … so we could do the final board presentation here,” she said.
From the study the six top county board priorities are:
Increase public safety/reduce crime
Reduce Substance abuse
Improve county infrastructure (bridges and roads)
Expand broadband access
Invest in parks/tourism/recreation
Netherland provided a closer look at each of the six priorities, defining each and presenting some personal insight.
“Thank you … and now the work really begins,” Netherland said. “If you think back 3-1/2 years ago with our early efforts at what we called ‘game-changers,’ things that we could do – we learned a lot. We always have ebbs and flows in projects, and I think we’re going to be much better with the implementation of these [priorities] now,” he said.
There are six vision statements that were agreed upon for each priority, starting with increasing public safety.
Increase public safety, reduce crime
Through data-driven approaches in education, prevention, law enforcement, judicial processes, and emergency response, make Polk County safer for all.
Netherland said the data-driven approach allowed for many ideas.
“It’s not just arresting people, but preventing crime … I think the new term is community policing … a lot of educating and communicating with the public,” Netherland said. “This was on the list three years ago; it might be on our list 30 years from now … but we’re going to do what we can to really drive down and find things that can help our community.”
Reduce substance abuse
Reduce risks associated with substance abuse through prevention, enforcement of laws, proven treatment responses and effective diversion programs.
“It’s very important that law enforcement and community services work together to make sure they are looking at all aspects and all angles of this terrible problem,” Netherland said. “Again, another key will be analyzing data trends. We have CJCC, we have the police force, we have community services … we think we can get a lot of information to help us.”
Improve county infrastructure of facilities, roads, and bridges
Upgrade county infrastructure through informed planning and design to minimize deferred maintenance.
“How do we keep our roads passable? How do we keep them ready? It’s a big deal. In the winter, summer, whenever,” Netherland said. “Bridges – those are expensive. We can do a better job of planning, securing funds in advance, anticipating what those needs are going to be, having a deferred maintenance program, and implementing our Capital Improvement Projects to a better extent.”
Reducing the barriers to housing developments
Develop initiatives that support Polk County communities in reducing barriers to housing development.
“I found out all 72 counties in Wisconsin are looking at [housing] and I don’t think there is a county in the United States not considering this one,” Netherland said. “I think we’re going to have some things that will actually incent developers to consider Polk County before maybe a neighboring county. We want to be a leader in promoting the development of housing, and we’re going to team up with the local communities.”
Expand broadband access
Further develop broadband initiatives to ensure county-wide expansion and adoption.
“I say this with great pride – because of our great internet service providers – we have locals – because of the efforts of you in this room to pass some simple easing of regulations, and because we supported those ISPs to have grants … we have probably more per-mile cable in the ground than any other county in the state,” Netherland said. “We have border-to-border coverage with some gaps. The challenge is, how do we get more people to adopt it? That’s what we’re working on now.”
Invest in parks/tourism/recreation
Enhance Polk County parks and recreation through planning, marketing, design and long-term maintenance efforts.
“In this one, we have a really good start. We’ve got a great plan. We’re going to focus on completing our comprehensive trail network plan, and working through it … we’re going to pursue grants, increase marketing and promote,” Netherland said.
In closing, Netherland said, “We did a great job … in putting together what you think are priorities for this … it will give you the opportunity to focus, to work together with differences in opinion and ideas … Much of this is new, but we’re all working together … 10 years from now … you can look back and say, ‘yep, we were responsible for that.’ That’s something that makes all of this good and makes citizens happy here.”
