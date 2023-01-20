Polk County ATV/UTV trails could be officially opened on a year-round basis if the full county board approves a recommendation made last week by the Environmental Services Committee.
The resolution calling for an amendment to Chapter 26 (Parks and Recreation) to allow for year-round use was reviewed and quickly approved by the committee
In the resolution, the county language states: “The Environmental Services Committee recognizes the need to simplify ATV/UTV operational seasons by opening the Polk County Forests roads and designated ATV/UTV trails year-round. Current ordinances for ATV/UTV’s have provided uncertainty to stakeholders to where and when they can be used.”
Under the new language, ATVs and UTVs would be allowed to operate in county forest land with the exception of properties that are gated, signed, or bermed.
Before approving the resolution, supervisors asked whether other county panels had seen the new language. According to staff, the ATV/UTV Council had reviewed the resolution, but not the county public safety committee.
Satisfied this resolution was best for county residents and those utilizing the county trails, the committee members approved the measure and sent it on to the full county board for consideration at its Jan. 17 meeting.
