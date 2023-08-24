Sheriff is outspoken about impact of St. Croix County judge’s decision
A motion to request a reconsideration, a stay, and an appeal of the recently handed down decision prohibiting snowmobiles and horses on the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail was approved on a 9-5 vote by the Polk County Board.
Equestrians and snowmobilers provided comment to the board at the beginning of the Aug. 15 county board meeting, much of which was echoed by supervisors during a brief discussion of the ruling by St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Edward Vlack.
Expressing their disappointment from a policy standpoint, supervisors also heard the sentiments of Sheriff Brent Waak.
“I’m extremely disappointed in the court’s findings. We just had one of the longest snowmobile seasons with heavy traffic on the trail with a very positive safety record,” he said.
Waak then outlined his concerns, specifically as they related to the potential ongoing use of the trail.
“I now have concerns about the trail. With two seasons of use … it will be very difficult to keep those users off the trail. With changes in any rule there needs to be time to educate the public about the changes,” he said.
But he took it a step further, calling for the closure of the trail under certain circumstances.
“I support an appeal of the court’s decision or an injunction to keep the trail as it … has been for the past two seasons. If the decision is to stand, then it is my opinion that the entire trail should be closed to all users to avoid conflicts or safety issues should that arise.”
However, a recently-published statement by the Friends of the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail, Inc., included this passage: “Crowding incompatible trail uses on a narrow trail is universally understood as unsafe and undesirable. Hikers don’t want to breathe dust from off-road vehicles and ATVers generally don’t want to slow down to pass hikers. Skiers don’t want to be close to fast-moving snowmobilers who wear full-face helmets for their own safety. Even horseback riders avoid bicycle trails because bikes are prone to spooking horses … It’s hard to see any reason to add snowmobiles and horses to the Stower. The court seems to agree.”
Following the public comment, discussion and the sheriff’s statement, the board voted to recommend a stay and appeal … but the vote, 9-5, indicated a split on the board over the issue.
Supervisors voting against the measure were Steve Warndahl, Ryan Wood, Barbara McAfee, Amy Middleton, and Denise L’Allier-Pray.
New supervisor
Jeremy Hall was official introduced as the newest supervisor to the board, having been seated as the District 8 representative.
Hall’s nomination was approved by the board when Sharon Kelly resigned the seat after having moved out of the area.
Hall grew up, graduated high school, and lives in St. Croix Falls, where he is involved in local government and operates a property management company.
