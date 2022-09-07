Daniel Forsberg, 55, rural Amery, succumbed to injuries from an August 26 accident, making him the third road fatality in Polk County this year.
According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Department Friday, August 26, 2022, at 8:40 p.m., The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a motorcycle versus deer accident on Highway 65 approximately one-half mile south of US Highway 8.
It is believed that the driver of the motorcycle, Forsberg, was traveling northbound on Highway 65, and a deer entered the roadway in the path of the motorcycle. After striking the deer, the motorcycle and Forsberg became entangled, then sliding over 100 feet before entering the east ditch. Forsberg suffered severe injuries and was airlifted to Regions Hospital.
September 5, Forsberg succumbed to his injuries and passed away.
Assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with this incident was the Balsam Lake Fire and First Responders, Apple River Fire and First Responders, Lakes Area Ambulance Service, and Life Link Air Ambulance Service.
The crash is being investigated by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
