Polk County Administrator Vince Netherland shared the news that General Government Director Chad Roberts will be leaving his position.
“I would like to thank him for what he has done for me and for this county. He has been a valuable member of our leadership team. He leadership has been very important, and he also served as Deputy County Administrator,” said Netherland.
Before he leaves in July, Roberts will wrap up the county’s audit to get the 2023 budget process going. He will also show the ropes to Don Wortham of U.W. Extenion, who has agreed to serve as the Interim until a full-time placement is hired.
Wortham has worked with the county in setting long-term goals, worked with CJCC and Health and Human Services. Netherland said, “We are very happy and pleased that he can do this. He is really committed to helping Polk County.”
“With that, Chad and I have been talking for a couple of years about what we do with general government. What’s the best way to organize it? We are using this time as Chad leaves to have an Interim HR Director. We are looking at some very strategic things. Some changes to improve our HR policies and we will be looking at a full-time HR Director,” said Netherland.
He announced Joe Lasso, Corporation Council, is going to step in as Interim for a short term.
In other announcements Netherland said, “We have been talking about the economy, interest rates and how they are changing. We are looking at the cash that we have on hand and we were putting them in the bank collecting .7 or .8 percent interest. Now we are going to have a ladder strategy/timing strategy, investing in CDs and Treasuries.”
He feels as a result, the latest invested money will collect 2.85 percent interest.
“We got some things we’ll be getting over three percent interest. With that, we think over the next two years, we’re going to generate approximately $500,000,” Netherland added, “You think that sounds great, $500,000 but keep in mind with this economy we have inflation and some other things, but it is good to know we’re investing in a way that is collecting money.”
Netherland said the county is still in negotiations with the Fair Society. He said since the initial meeting with the Executive Committee, the Fair Society has submitted a counteroffer in terms of a proposed Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU). “I think the next step is the Executive Committee will meet, go over that MOU proposal, and schedule in the near future their next session,” said Netherland.
According to Netherland, County Trail Network plans are moving full speed ahead with parking areas to improve both Stower and Gandy Dancer Trails. They are developing a new 14-mile-loop for ATVs in the Town of Sterling, which is expanding the existing five-mile-loop. A consultant is working on the design of the ATV/UTV part of the trail. The design should be completed in January with construction beginning in the summer of 2023.
Equestrian trails are being prepared for horseback riding in Summer’s Lake.
Later this summer, a warming shelter for cross-country skiers and a new restroom will be constructed at D.D. Kennedy Park.
Netherland said, “Additional projects are being discussed and coordinated to develop walking trails, trails for bikers and cross-country skiers. In addition, we recently put out a Request For Proposal (RFP) to look at potential routes for ATVs and UTVs and equestrains, which will connect St. Croix Falls to Burnett County in the Gandy Dancer corridor or close to the Gandy Dancer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.